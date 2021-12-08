Tech

3D printer for only 179 euros! Here is the unmissable offer on TomTop

TomTop offers a 3D printer at a very attractive price. Thanks to an excellent print quality the FLSUN Q5 Delta 3D printer suitable for DIY enthusiasts experts and even beginners. First of all, it is easy to assemble, needing to install only a few screws and connect a few cables before printing.

The structure integrated completely inmetal, solid and stable and can be assembled in just 5 minutes by users with good dexterity. The glass platform guarantees rapid overheating and excellent adhesion, allowing you to print objects with a maximum surface200 x 200 mm.

It detects the end of the installed filament, compatible with print recovery and works with low noise. Printing management is possible with the color touch displayautomatically resume printing after power offor the breaking of the filament and therefore there are fewer worries about printing errors. The printer can be used for toys, architecture, furniture, education, medicine, daily necessities and other fields. All for yourself 178.99 EUR
 and without the use of coupons.

