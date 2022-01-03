3D Realms, teaser of an “exceptional” announcement in February 2022: is it Ripout? – Multiplayer.it

3D Realms, a publisher specialized for years in FPS and who has recently been responsible for very popular titles, has recently published a teaser for an ad called “exceptional” for February 2022, which could relate to Ripout, game already announced and coming in the new year.

Ripout is, of course, one first person shooter by Pet Project Games, which may be published by 3D Realms, judging by the tweet below. In fact, in this we see a fragment of an unidentified game that should then be announced in February 2022 and the idea is that it is Ripout, which could therefore pass under the specialized label in question.

The game, which already has its official page on Steam, has attracted the attention of fans of the genre, also thanks to its particular sci-fi characterization: Ripout looks like a sort of mixed sci-fi and horror, which somewhat recalls the atmosphere of the old Prey, the original 2006 on PC and Xbox 360 which differed considerably from the reboot developed by Arkane.

Indeed, the old Prey was published by 3D Realms, while what was to be Prey 2 developed by Human Head Studio, was then canceled with the rights of the series that subsequently passed into the hands of Bethesda. Ripout could therefore be a sort of spiritual sequel to Prey, which would find its place appropriately within the original label.

In any case, it is not yet sure if it is this game, but we just have to wait until February 2022 to discover this interesting “announcement” coming.