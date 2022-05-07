3D videos: Bioprinting and its future in medicine

Good morning, and happy sunday! Another week that ends in the best possible way. Collecting videos from the world of additive manufacturing! You will be able to discover the applications of bioprinting, but also the future projects of this technology in the medical sector. Below, Stratasys introduces its latest 3D printer, the J850 TechStyle. Aimed at the fashion and textile industry, it targets designers who want to use 3D technology to design clothes, accessories and shoes. Finally, the German brand Vaude presents the Novum 3D backpack. 3D printed, it combines elegance, comfort and durability. We wish you a very good Sunday!

Bioprinting and its future in medicine

Although the design of prostheses, orthoses and surgical guides are the first applications that come to mind when talking about the use of 3D technologies in the medical sector, bioprinting is also developing. Scientists are increasingly studying projects aimed at printing organs. In the video, we take a look at some of the applications already made.

When 3D printing meets fashion

Stratasys has accustomed the 3D printing market to offering machines for various sectors, the US firm has marked the occasion this week by presenting the J850 TechStyle. Aimed at the fashion industry and the world of haute couture, the machine is designed so that designers can stamp on different garments and fabrics, thus offering new design perspectives. To demonstrate the capabilities of its new solution, the 3D printing giant has teamed up with several fashion specialists who, with the help of the machine, have designed the SSYS 2Y22 REFLECTION collection. The seven-piece collection will be presented at Milan Design Week, alongside the J850 TechStyle

The Novum 3D backpack

For several years now, more and more everyday objects have been 3D printed. Whether it’s vases, glasses or even shoes, additive manufacturing is slowly becoming a part of our lives. Last February, the German company Vaude presented its new application of 3D printing: a 3D printed backpack. Called Novum 3D, it was designed from TPU, a material that offers comfort, aesthetics and, above all, durability. Fully recyclable, Novum 3D is entirely assembled in Germany and aims to promote the circular economy:

The Sintratec S2

Selective laser sintering technology is a great success in the industry. That’s right. This process allows you to print 3D parts without using supports and, above all, to reuse all the non-sintered powder during the process. Among the machines equipped with this technology is the Sintratec S2. Sold in France by Kreos and launched in 2018, the 3D printer is compatible with PA12 and flexible TPE. With an integrated camera and a large touch screen, the machine is aimed at professionals in various industries:

Print a piece of mesh

Founded in 2019 in Haute-Vienne, 3D Minerals designs and develops ceramic 3D printers based on a technology called Slurry Deposition Modeling. This technique uses a plastic ceramic paste placed in a pressure vessel and extruded through an extrusion nozzle. The process can meet the needs of many industries, including custom jar design for winemakers. To find out more, 3D Minerals presents a video of the printing process:

What do you think of the selection of 3D videos of the week? Leave your comments on our social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and RSS. Follow all the information about 3D printing in our weekly Newsletter.