3G blackout in the EU: what will happen, equipment that will affect and ALL about the elimination of the network

The 3G networks were announced in 2002 as a revolutionary advance in bandwidth and connectivity during their debut in the United States. Although a decade later the 4G networks3G continued to be the backbone of cell phones and electronic equipment.

However, before the arrival of networks 5Gmobile phone companies are providing more speed and innovation consumers, the only problem is that to open them you need shut down older networks that, incredible as it may seem, are still used on many devices and services.

The networks 3G were at the time device preferences communicated to others through the internet. Among them, fire and burglar alarms, portfolio assistance services and personal medical alert mechanisms.

These continued to function due to their low costs because the components needed to connect to networks 4G they were too big and expensive for many artifacts, but everyone who used them knew that at some point they would be obsolete.

Since 2019, the company AT&T notified its customers that it would shut down its network 3G within three years, which would force them, as well as suppliers and consumers, to upgrade your equipment.

Another of the companies that has planned to close its 3G system is Verizon, which will do so at the end of the year; and T Mobile that will disconnect the waves between next March 31 and July 1.

For his part, the Alarm Industry Communications Committee asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) what delay closing of 3G until the end of the year because due to the covid-19 pandemic Two million consumer computers have not been upgraded.

Who will be affected by the 3G shutdown?

The most affected will be old phones, tablets and smart watches that depend on these waves to connect to a mobile network. AT&T posted a list on their website of the devices that will be affected.

Verizon did the same, published a list of the devices that will lose connectivity, although is not complete. For its part, T Mobile has not published the computers that will be affected but has promised to contact users they will have to make changes.

Another inconvenience that will cause the 3G shutdown is in those cars that have the ability to ask for help automatically after an accident or connect to a call center with the push of a button because they also work with those networks.

It will also be affected trucking industry that relies on electronic recording devices to meet the driver safety regulations and tracking containers.

If you have doubts about whether you will be one of those affected, we recommend check directly with your service provider because in case it is, they themselves will let you know what are your options.

How much will the blackout cost you?

AT&T highlighted that most of its clients will be able to obtain a free replacement phone. T Mobile also said customers on the Sprint 3G network will be able to upgrade to a new device without cost. However, people with prepaid phone services will have to purchase a new team.

Regarding alarm systems and medical alert devices, the supplier has to update the equipment to adapt to the change of networks, so the consumer will not have to pay any cost.

