3iQ: from Bitcoin ETFs to crypto investment accounts

3iQ is a Canadian company that has launched spot ETFs on Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Now together with the Gemini exchange, which will act as custodian, and BITRIA will launch new US crypto investment accounts targeting high net worth customers.

In this way, these customers will be able to invest in cryptocurrencies even without having to use tools such as Spot ETFs not yet authorized in the US.

31Q’s crypto investment accounts

It is about Separately Managed Accounts (SMA), managed by 3iQ consultants on behalf of clients. The minimum amount to invest will be $ 100,000.

3iQ will create model portfolios based on Bitcoin, Ethereum and an index that tracks the price movements of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, DeFi tokens, and other cryptocurrencies used for trading and non-custodian loans.

According to the president of the US branch of 3iQ, Chris Matta, this solution would be better for customers because in this way the selected assets went through a rigorous due diligence process.

This process will be effectively managed by Gemini, who will take care of the token custody. In fact, Matta reveals that Gemini already has a very robust process for adding digital assets, and as new tokens are added, they will also become available to investors of these SMAs.

Furthermore, a similar instrument would also allow you to be able to discharge any losses from taxes by adding them to any financial capital gains, something that is not available to do with ETFs.

The turning point of 3iQ

According to Matta, other crypto asset managers have also launched SMAs in the past, but they were usually small startups. In the case of 3iQ instead it would be the first major manager to launch a product like this on the US market.

The fact is that for many investors, cryptocurrencies are difficult both to manage and to follow, given their volatility. For this reason, managed financial instruments are successful and do not force the investor to do anything except decide where and how much to invest.

Companies that professionally deal with large financial investments, such as 3iQ, have a good game this way to market new easy-to-use tools thanks to the fact that the responsibility of managing and following crypto is entrusted to experienced professionals.