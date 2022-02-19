3K screen, 11 hours of battery and premium materials

Huawei laptop is one of the best buys for this price.

one of the computers more beautiful, powerful and efficient laptops for less and what its price has plummeted almost 500 euros on Amazon. Now it can be yours Huawei MateBook X Pro from 2021 for 1,403 euros. It is a drop from the official 1,899 euros, although on the Huawei website you already have it for 1,499 euros. It is a drop of 26% that makes it one of the best buys for this budget.

If you are looking for a reliable laptop in the vast majority of tasks and whose battery more than meets this MateBook X Pro is what you should buy. It is loaded with great specifications, a crazy screen, spectacular design, premium materials and memory to bore. Do not hesitate, for this price you will not see a laptop like this from another brand, the closest thing is a MacBook Pro that is close to 1,999 euros on offer.

Buy a MateBook X Pro 2021 for 500 euros less

And it’s not just a laptop thin and lightbut the rest of the components put it in the segment of high end computers, like the MacBook Pro or the Dell XPS. Huawei has been making good mid-range computers for a few years, but now they have launched themselves to dominate the premium range.

Inside we have a processor Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 1 TB high-speed SSD, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. In its entrails we will have 2 fans that will collect the cold air on one side and from behind, expelling the hot air on the opposite sides. dissipating heat in the best possible way. Its graphics chip is the new Intel Iris Xe Graphics that promises great results.

Its battery will give us an autonomy of about 11 hours of web browsing, 10-11 hours of video playback. A pretty good average considering the power consumption of the Intel CPUs and the 3K screen. It has fast charging thanks to being compatible with a 65W charger, included in the box. With 30min of charge we will have 4 extra hours of use. On the outside, we will have 2 USB-C ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

We have a screen 13.9 inches with a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000 px, never seen on a laptop. The aspect ratio completely changes our concept of screen to become 3:2, higher than usual with which we will gain visible content space and we will take more advantage of the whole front of this beautiful 3K screen (occupies 91%). What’s more, it is multitouchwhich will help with editing tasks and sometimes navigating through different menus.

His aluminum alloy construction it reminds us of the MacBook and Dell XPS. To highlight the emerald green color (not available in this offer, but on the Huawei website) that transmits elegance and modernity in equal parts. It only weighs 1.33kg and is 14.6mm thick. Its keyboard is Spanish QWERTY and the trackpad has grown and evolved. It has a smoother response to each press and you will have a multitude of gestures.

