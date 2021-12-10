3rd largest whale address adds 207 BTC to $ 62,000

Bitcoin (BTC) whales are back in the game at levels close to $ 60,000 as new data shows classic bull market behavior.

According to several on-chain monitoring resources, Bitcoin’s third largest whale address added 207 BTC to its loot on November 16.

Whales take advantage of the correction

Despite the 8% drop in the past 24 hours, Bitcoin remains a great deal for its largest investors.

An address, currently the third largest among all with a balance of 193,433 BTC, added the equivalent of $ 12.84 million at a price of $ 62,053 per Bitcoin.

“At the moment, this address has increased its reserves by 635 BTC in November,” has indicated reporter Colin Wu commenting on the event.

“This address’s current balance is 108,528.56 BTC, and the unrealized gain is $ 4,632,109,617.37.”

Such behavior among whales is actually common during bull runs, as evidenced by blockchain data from previous cycles.

“In my view, whales and large investors usually hedge their Bitcoins by transferring to derivatives exchanges and opening short positions when they buy huge amounts of BTC during price lows.An aide from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant explained Tuesday.

“This pattern is evident during the last bull run (2017) when the All Exchanges To Derivative Exchanges indicator made several peaks and the price traced a rally after each of them. At the moment, during the bull run, the metric has registered four peaks, indicating that the whales are buying and hedging their coins all the time. “

This, according to the post, is a “long-term bullish sign“For the price action.

Bitcoin’s price action remains conservative

As Cointelegraph reported, long-term investors began a net reduction in their BTC reserves this month.

Related: Record build-up by whales catapults Bitcoin to new all-time highs

The phenomenon known as “distribution” has historically accompanied the most voracious phase of the bullish price action, as observed in early November last year.

The strong buy volume at $ 62,000, meanwhile, failed to prevent a retest at lower levels on Tuesday, contrary to expectations from Whalemap, a tool dedicated to monitoring whale activity:

“BTC hit $ 62,800. I honestly wouldn’t want him to lose this level. “