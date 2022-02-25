3rd SERAM-CEEM agreement to improve training in Radiology

Meeting between CEEM and SERAM representatives.

The Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM) and the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) have signed the renewal of their agreement for the third consecutive year.

A collaboration that aims to develop different activities to improve knowledge of the specialty of Radiology by medical students from all over the country. An agreement of special relevance because, as pointed out louis gorosperesponsible for Training at SERAM, “the teaching of Radiology in the different faculties of Medicine is not homogeneous, so this type of collaboration is strategic for both parties”.

All this materializes in the promotion and joint participation of the two institutions in different events, for example in the Annual Congress of Medical Education organized by the CEEM and which will be held this coming September in Santander. SERAM, as it has been doing in previous years, will participate actively.

Added to this are a series of benefits that the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology offers students: free registration for the 36th SERAM Annual Congress or the periodic donation of an economic amount so that the CEEM finances its own activities.

“The SERAM is a society devoted to the student body,” he defends Paul Ruiz Espinoza, member of CEEM Medical Associations. “I think it is very important that Scientific Societies get involved with those who will succeed them in the future. The fact that SERAM provides resources to students manages to bring them closer to the specialty”, she adds.

Proof of this is the International Congress of Radiology for Students (CIREM) which is organized by SERAM and which attracts hundreds of students every year.



Radiology, an unknown specialty for students

This agreement is especially relevant in the current state of the specialty of Radiology. On the one hand, because of the non-homogenized training in the different universities and on the other, because of the limited knowledge that is had about it.

“Radiodiagnosis is an unknown specialty on many levels: from the medical profession itself, through the group of students and, to an even greater degree, in the general population”, he explains. Dario Herran, representative of Residents of the SERAM. “By actively participating with medical schools and associations such as CEEM, we give visibility to work in diagnostic and interventional radiology”, she adds.

Provide relevance to the specialty in training programs It’s fundamental. “Almost all the medical and surgical subspecialties taught during the Medicine degree enjoy face-to-face practices in hospitals during the last courses. Therefore, face-to-face radiodiagnosis practices in hospitals should also be encouraged”, says Herrán. With this, the day-to-day reality of a central Radiology service could be known.