3×4, 4×4 and 4-year postal savings bonds: what interest do you get?

Today there are different types of postal savings bonds whose returns, however, are much lower than in the past. Last year there was a new drop for which the one offering the highest interest at the moment is the 4 × 4 bfp. As the name suggests, however, to earn a little something you have to wait a long time, exactly 16 years. In any case, the securities that offer higher yields are the 3 × 4, the 4 × 4 and the 4-year RisparmioSemplice. Here’s how they work.

Postal savings bonds 3 × 4, 4 × 4 and 4 years RisparmioSemplice

THE postal savings bonds they are good investment products from start to finish. The reason is simple at any time you can ask for the repayment of the paid-in capital while the interest is received only after a certain period. This investment product is very popular because it costs nothing: neither for the subscription, nor for the redemption except for the tax charges. In addition there is the advantage of a tax of 12.50% on interest.

Let’s start from good 3 × 4: it is ideal for investments up to 12 years as it achieves increasing fixed returns. However, there is repayment flexibility at any time but the accrued interest is obtained only after 3.6 and 9 years. The conditions in force from 6 November 2020 communicate that the effective annual gross return is 0.10% after 3 years, 0.20% after 6 years, 0.30% after 9 years and 0.50% after 12 years.

We continue with the 4 × 4 postal interest-bearing voucher which lasts up to 16 years and is the one that offers the greatest return. Also for this title, the conditions in force since 6 November tell us of an effective gross annual return of 0.20% after 4 years. 0.30% after 8 years, 0.40% after 12 years and 0.75% after 16 years. The reimbursement flexibility for this voucher as well as for the others is at any time but you are entitled to the recognition of accrued interest only after 4.8 and 12 years.

Finally there is the good 4 years SavingsSimple which is perhaps one of those that is more convenient as it only lasts 4 years. However, it can only be subscribed if a simple savings plan is activated. In addition, it is necessary to have a BancoPosta account or a Postal Savings Booklet having or having the same heading as the voucher. With this type of security you can get two types of return: there is the standard one which offers a gross annual return of 0.25% and the reward one which is 0.50%. To achieve the latter, they must reach a minimum of 24 periodic subscriptions as part of the Plan that will expire.

