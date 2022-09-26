4.3 magnitude earthquake in eastern Cuba

The authorities confirmed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shook several areas of eastern Cuba on the afternoon of this Saturday.



The head of the National Seismological Agency of Cuba, Enrique Diego Arango Arias, said on his Facebook account that the earth movement occurred 32 kilometers southwest of Cabucruz, in the province of Grama, where it was felt at 4:01 p.m.

He clarified that so far “no material or human damage has been reported.”

The report highlights that the earthquake was located specifically at coordinates 19.60 degrees north latitude and -77.88 degrees west longitude, with a focal depth of 35.4 kilometers and a magnitude of 4.3 degrees. The earthquake was located 32 kilometers southwest of Cabo Cruz, Grama province.

“Reports of perceptibility have been received from several localities in the municipality of Niquero in the southwestern province of Grama,” he explained.

This is the sixth earthquake perceived in 2022, he concluded.

The earthquake of May 25, 1992 with a magnitude of 6.9 occurred in this area, which caused damage in the territory of the Granma province and was perceptible in all the eastern provinces. Its maximum intensity was 7 degrees on the MSK scale.