4.5 million dollars and perhaps prison: the story of a Nintendo Switch hacker





One of Team Xecuter’s employees will have to pay a hefty fine and, perhaps, even a trip to jail, after trying to sell counterfeit chips for customizing Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo as a champion of piracy, ready to serve very heavy penalties. deals another blow to piracy. The story is about Gary Bowser, hacker of Team Xecuter, who pleaded guilty, after knowing the consequences to which he was facing, of copyright infringement and illegal sale of modchips, and agreed to compensate Nintendo with $ 4.5 million and pay a hefty fine. Bowser had exploited the Nintendo Switch vulnerabilities to develop and distribute behind the company, devices that allowed users to run pirated ROMs of games. Paradoxically, Bowser is also the name of the Supermario villain.

Nintendo wins the case

It all started last year, when Nintendo discovered the illegal ride behind it and sued Gary Bowser, of Team Xecuter, the group responsible for the design of the mod chips known as SX Core And SX Lite, certainly in contact with the goods more than others and therefore accessible to the pirate tour of modchips. These devices, sold via online marketplaces such as UberChips and illegal markets, allowed users to run counterfeit software on the Nintendo Switch console. The first creation of Team Xecuter, which then paved the way for all the others, consisted of a USB dongle who was able to customize the Switch system. The main manager as we said is Gary Bowser, known online under the nickname GaryOPA, and it was precisely this contact with which he moved the illegal business. The 51-year-old was arrested in late 2020 after his flight to the Dominican Republic and is now serving his house sentence in the United States. According to the documents released by TorrentFreak, which means the greatness of this whole affair, Bowser pleaded guilty to only two of the 11 charges he’s been linked to, for the damage caused to Nintendo which professes itself as a victim, and it is, of this wrongdoing. The defendant agreed to pay $ 4.5 million in moral damages. Nintendo in fact claims to have lost between 65 and 150 million dollars due to pirated products. Gary Bowser to save appearances, however, claims to have earned a paltry sum from the exchanges, only 320 thousand dollars, as if this could make the penalty less.

Gary Bowser faces up to 10 years in prison for the aforementioned crimes if the appeal in court does not go well, in addition to a very high fine of 750 thousand dollars to be added to the 4.5 million.

