4 actors who got too involved in their characters

Some actors are able to slip in and out of character seamlessly. For others, the shootings require a method that ends up mimicking and erasing the line between reality and fiction.

Method acting has been discussed for as long as it has existed and has had equal parts proponents and critics within Hollywood. For some, becoming a character means leaving behind life as they know it and entering fully into the role, to bring out the best in them. Others, meanwhile, have no problem getting in and out of character without it affecting their performance. For example, Brie Larson did very well in Room, giving everything in front of the camera but without appearing distressed or hurt when they finished filming. And the rest?

+Method actors who went too far

4 – Jeremy Strong

The actor who plays Kendall Roy in Succession was exposed by one of his colleagues, Brian Cox (Logan Roy), who in several interviews highlighted how involved he was seen in each shoot. Taking into account that Kendall he is a depressive character and with several anxiety and addiction problems, it is clear that this can never go well. Although Strong has been awarded for his role, for some of his colleagues he should loosen up a bit, for the sake of his mental health.

3 – Benedict Cumberbatch

This year, the protagonist of Doctor Strange was nominated for The academy for his work in The Power of the Dog. It was in the film Jane Campion where he left everything in order to be the best possible version of Phil, your character. Thus, for example, she avoided washing herself during all the months that the filming lasted and also maintained a distant and aggressive relationship with Kirsten Dunstthe actress who played Rose in the film and for whom he had an irrepressible hatred. Despite this, dunst assured that he had no problem with bumberbatch.

2-Christian Bale

One of the emblems of method acting. Whether to lose weight dramatically, as he did to The Machinist with a strict diet that forced the production to have an ambulance waiting for him all the time, or fix his teeth and be in shape to play patrick batman in American Psycho, Christian bale He has no problem becoming his characters for the duration of the shoot.

1 – Charlize Theron

In 2004, Charlize Theron won his only Oscar thanks to a true story he starred in. It was in Monster where she had to play a sex worker who murdered several of her clients and to do so she stopped bathing for days, smoked all the time and did not even put on makeup, with the idea of ​​showing the worst version of herself. This was supported by the photography of the film, which illuminated her in such a way that her features were even more striking. Arguably she went too far, but it was worth it.