4 actors who speak perfect Spanish

Everybody knows that the Spanish It is one of the most difficult languages ​​to learn due to the extensive list of words and conjugations it presents. Without a doubt, it is a complex language but it is still attractive to anyone who listens to it.

So much so, that several Hollywood actors they have learned to speak it, either for their jobs or as a hobby. Some are still trying to improve it and others have managed to speak it perfectly. Let’s see some cases!

Gwyneth Paltrow

the protagonist of Shakespeare in Love speak a perfect spanish. From a very young age she always had admiration and curiosity for the language. She thus began to study it and when she was 15 years old she spent a summer in Toledo trying to perfect it. She to this day keeps it in practice and sometimes interacts with her fans.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a huge fan of Spanish culture.

Viggo Mortensen

the actor of The Lord of the rings learned to speak Spanish from a very young age. Similar to the case of Anya Taylor-Joy, the actor moved to Argentina when he was two years old and lived there until he was eleven. Then his parents divorced and he went to live with his mother in the United States.

Because of this, the actor speak perfect spanish and has always shown great affection for the country that was his home for 9 years. In addition, she speaks Italian, French and Danish (an ancestry that he has on his father’s side).

Related news

Viggo Mortensen is a declared fan of San Lorenzo, an Argentine soccer team.

freddie highmore

The case of the British actor is fascinating. He started his film career at the age of 7 and when he was 12 he starred in Finding Neverland Y Charlie and the Chocolate Factory beside Johnny Depp. Since then the career of freddie highmore was filled with successes, the last of these being the series The good doctor.

But that is not all. The 30-year-old actor decided to study at the University of Cambridge and graduated with a double BA in Spanish and Arabic Philology with honors. Thanks to this, he spent several months living in Madrid on a scholarship where he translated texts at a law firm. In addition, he speaks French and Portuguese. Quite a polyglot!

Tom Hiddleston

the protagonist of Loki It has a story very similar to that of Gwyneth Paltrow. At the age of 15, he began to study the language for his own pleasure. And the same what Highmore, He graduated with honors in Classical Studies from Cambridge University.

Tom Hiddleston has been encouraged to speak Spanish in several interviews.

The actor speak fluent spanish, French, Italian, Latin and Ancient Greek. In addition, on many occasions he has shown himself to be an avid reader and admirer of writers such as Jorge Luis Borges Y Quevedo.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!