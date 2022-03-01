4 alarm and wake-up apps to not fall asleep in the morning

It has alarm tones at full volume, and not only that. It is possible to set ways to turn off the alarm that involve solving a math problem, taking a photo or scanning a barcode so that falling asleep is mission impossible.

An app for all those whose sheets stick in the morning. It is one of the best valued and does not have a stopwatch, timer, or original clock. However, his alarm clock is one of the most effective and original.

Although smartphones have become the alarm clock for the vast majority of the population, our computer can also wake us up every day. To be exact, Windows 10 has the Alarms and Clock app. Although very useful, waking up with the computer is not usually the priority option for most people. That is why we are going to recommend four alarm and wake up apps to get up daily and set your alarms throughout the day.

Timmy

If you identify with that type of person who accidentally turns off the alarm clock and falls asleep with some frequency, Timy is perfect for you. If you want the alarm to stop ringing, you’ll have to “annoy” funny characters like a crocodile, cat, dog or rabbit, among others.

A very colorful app starring Minigames in which you can choose the difficulty. As you can imagine the alarm will not stop ringing until you complete it. It also allows you to set different alarms, wake up with your favorite songs and includes independent volume control and the snooze function.

Mornify

Perhaps it is one of the few apps that includes his own songs to add as alarm tones. You can choose from genres, moods, artists, and playlists to get the most out of the app.

All your alarms in one place where you will be able to check what the next alarm is, create new ones or change the times and music. It is possible to set day of the week for each alarm and determine if you want your phone to vibrate or to be able to snooze the alarm. In addition, it works without the need for an Internet connection.

glimmer

If the previous options with games involved and solving mathematical problems so that the alarm on your mobile phone stops ringing is too much for you, Glimmer is another alarm clock option quiet and relaxing.

If you don’t like to wake up with a start in the morning, you can use Glimmer to transform your phone into an alarm clock with night mode. The screen gradually lights up while playing the sound of some birds when it’s time to get up to simulate sunrise. Also, if you don’t want anyone to disturb you when it’s time to sleep, it has a night mode that turns off the sound of notifications, dims the brightness and disconnects the Internet.