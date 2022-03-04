4 alternative apps to Spotify to listen to music for free

In it you can also consult information about musical events or concerts that will be held in your area. Creating your own playlists and knowing the most popular songs around the world is very easy with Last.fm

It has become one of the most popular alternatives to Spotify, yes, in its free version we are going to have to deal with advertising. Last.fm displays recommendations based on our musical tastes based on our playlists and last listened songs.

Although with several ups and downs, Spotify is one of the most established music streaming services in the world. Such has been its success that alternative options to listen to music on our mobile have not stopped emerging. If you don’t want to leave Spotify behind, but you want to try new options, pay attention to these proposals.

Deezer

Other services of streaming music you should try is Deezer. As in the case of Spotify, its free version only allows us to listen to music with ad interruptions and we will have to settle for random playback. In the event that you want to pay for the app, the functionalities increase and you will have the possibility of listening to music offline and forget about the annoying advertising.

It also has a function very similar to that of Shazam with which to identify the name of a song that is playing and you don’t know. The function is called SongCatcher. In addition, it also has the function of grouping your favorite songs to always have them at hand.

Youtube music

We couldn’t leave the giant YouTube Music out of the list. It has more than 70 million official songs. A plus is that it also has musical content such as Live performances versions or remixes that you won’t find in other apps.

With it you will discover songs from all kinds of musical genres and you will be able to select playlists according to your mood every day. It is compatible with Google Maps, Waze and Google Assistant among others. If you want to forget about the ads and download songs, you have the Music Premium paid version available.

soundcloud

Finally, SoundCloud is very appropriate if you are looking for a free alternative to Spotify with which discover new bands and artists international. It has 30 million artists from around the world and 275 million songs available.

One of its main attractions is that we are not only going to find music by conventional artists or groups, but also mixes, improvisations or works by different DJs are available. On the other hand, it is possible to interact with your friends and favorite artists through the app and create playlists for any type of event or special occasion.