4 apps so that your patients do not forget to take their medicine

If there is something that as a medical professional you must do so that your patients improve considerably in their ailments, it is that you make sure that they take their medication at all times. It is true that you will not be able to be a detective as much as you would like and that, even according to data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), half of the people with a chronic disease do not adequately follow their treatment and their non-compliance is one of the main causes of medical complications.

But it is true that technology today is destined to help us in our daily lives and as a medical professional it can do a lot for you and your patients. From the Kern Pharma website, they want you, as a doctor or health expert, to use technology in your favor and that is why they recommend 5 apps that you recommend your patients install on their devices so that they do not forget to ingest the drugs for your treatment.

REMEMBER ME

It is an app designed by the Patient Safety Observatory of Andalusia and allows us to create a small database of the medicines we use simply by scanning the barcode, as well as saving how to save how often to take it, the dose and the form management and allows you to set alarms before each shot.

One of the things that stands out the most about this app is that it allows you to save the data of several users and that it is available for both iOS and Android.

My Therapy

It is an alarm designed for patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes, depression or COPD and in each alarm it requests confirmation of the decision in order to have better control. It also allows you to keep a kind of “health diary” to write down the measurements of blood sugar, blood pressure, weight and other data.

Medisafe

It is an app designed to improve adherence to treatments, thus helping people who must take various medications throughout the day. The main screen is divided into 4 time slots (morning, noon, afternoon and night) and visually indicates what to take at each moment.

Medication Time!

If you are looking for an app with a simple interface, this is the one that should not be missing from your smartphone or tablet. It allows you to write down what medications you need, for what and when, and the app itself is responsible for notifying you when it is time to take them. It also allows you to see all the planned shots on a single screen, so you have better control.

