4 artists who have been caught eating at stalls and restaurants in CDMX

When the artists internationals arrive in Mexican lands and visit the Mexico City (CDMX) cannot leave without first enjoying some typical Mexican dishes in the restaurants most famous of the capital or why not, in their street stalls that often offer true gastronomic gems.

Mexico is one of the countries with the most gastronomic variety and with which even the most demanding palates are pleased by having an extensive menu of flavors and culinary touches, which is why some artists They don’t hesitate for a second to try some Mexican snacks.

Today, we name you only 4 artists who have been caught eating at stalls and restaurants in CDMXdrawing the attention of more than one to see them savor an exquisite dish in Mexican lands or in places that they possibly never imagined seeing them.

Emily Ratajkowski

The model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was captured on her visit to Mexico tasting a quesadilla in a local market, a fact that undoubtedly caught the attention of the fans as it was a superstar who arrived in our country and parked in a small stand. Of course, the photograph of the event began to go viral massively through social networks after a person recognized it.

Julian casablancas

The famous vocalist of the band The Strokes, was captured at a birria taco stand in the country’s capital. Without a doubt, he is one of the artists who attracted the most attention when tasting some good tacos at a street stall.

Dua Lipa

The British singer recently visited Mexico and took advantage of her stay to eat at one of the most famous restaurants in the country, the dish she ordered was nothing more and nothing less than tacos al pastor. In accordance with Vogue Mexicois his favorite dish and he could not leave Mexican lands without trying them with their respective complements.

Chris Martin

In 2016, Chris Martin was seen with his band Coldplaybecause the famous group filmed some scenes for the video of the song A Head Full of Dreams in the Roma Condesa corridor quite naturally. It is presumed that they made the most of their stop to enjoy some good Mexican food in the heart of the city.

Surely the long list of celebrities does not end here and there are more artists that during their stay in Mexico they have tasted some typical Mexican dishes and verify that the gastronomic variety is as wide and delicious as they say.