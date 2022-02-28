4 basic functions of your PS5 in rest mode – FayerWayer

We are already in the middle of 2022, but the truth is that even at this point and with all the time that has passed since the launch of the PlayStation 5, it is still an absolute mess to get a console.

The global shortage of components and the considerable demand for the console has generated this scenario where the available stock is limited and finding where to buy a PS5 is sometimes a matter of luck.

Even so, it is not an impossible mission and many gamers have been fortunate to already have this powerful device in their homes.

But just at that point you are faced with a curious situation: the ignorance of not knowing everything your PlayStation 5 can do to make its use more pleasant, especially when it is in sleep. Fortunately they have the FayerWayer team to help them.

Four essential PS5 functions you can do in rest mode

Similar to the PS4, this new console allows you to manage power consumption features. To turn it off completely or suspend it in sleep mode to be able to perform some practical functions in the background while we do not use the device. These are the 4 basic ones:

PS Remote Play for remote operation: The official PlayStation app for your Android device allows you to remotely operate your console. This is very useful to start downloading very heavy games while we are in the office for example.

Some titles can also be played entirely from the smartphone. But the list is very short.

PS5

Long break from games: If in the middle of a game we activate the sleep mode of the PS5, our game will stay exactly at the point where we left it when we turn it on again.

But you have to be careful, if there is a blackout or power cut we will lose the latest advances in the game.

Seamless upgrades: Firmware updates can be downloaded and installed while the console sleeps. This is very practical because when you log in everything is ready and it doesn’t bother your game.

Controller load: connect your PS5 control to the console using its USB cable, activate sleep mode and when you activate your console again in your next game, the control will have 100% battery.