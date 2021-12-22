4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, do you know how much it’s worth?

He has decided to sell his huge villa: 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, do you know how much this real estate marvel is worth? The price is staggering!

The well-known singer has decided to sell her extra-luxury villa located in the Californian hills for a truly mind-boggling price. Do you know what’s in the house?

Many of us have wondered where the singer took refuge after her concerts and travels. Her house is truly a dream, but the singer preferred to sell it for an incredible price, why? The reasons are certainly not the beauty and comfort of her home, rather the singer preferred to buy a slightly smaller one away from the chaos of Hollywood. His old house is truly a dream. It has everything you need, starting with the numerous rooms up to 7 bathrooms. And the rooftop infinity pool, a truly luxurious touch!

He has decided to sell his villa: do you know how much it is worth?

The huge villa is located in Hollywood Hills more precisely in the neighborhood Bird Streets in Los Angeles. It was purchased by the singer in 2020 for the sum of 13.7 million dollars and measures more than 900 square meters for a total of 3 floors with a wonderful view of the hills. The lucky hostess is none other than the famous singer Ariana Grande. She recently got married to the real estate agent Dalton Gomez and now the two will move to the new house more secluded and suitable for two people always a Bird Streets.

The huge and now former villa of Ariana Grande it is truly gorgeous. With a rooftop infinity pool, private wine cellar, wet bar, cinema corner, huge walk-in closet, marble bathrooms including one featuring a huge outward-facing whirlpool tub and more . The price at which Ariana Grande he sold his mansion is 14 million dollars. Only a slightly higher price than the starting one, but considering the size and all the comforts it has, the price does not seem so exaggerated.

The villa of Ariana Grande it is truly fabulous. And would you ever have expected such a price?