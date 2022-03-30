4 business ideas that show that not everything is invented | PHOTO GALLERIES

PHOTO GALLERY. Some entrepreneurs insist on exploring new market niches in search of new opportunities thinking that everything has already been invented. These four ideas show that this is not the case, according to the entrepreneurs portal.

filiatly. The community of creators who make money from their digital content as a business

“There are platforms that focus on influencer marketing or affiliate marketing. We apply a different and innovative methodology called boost marketing. In this way, our platform makes it easier for brands to create a community of creators (instagramers, bloggers, youtubers, etc.) who are responsible for recommending their products to their audiences through their digital channels, managing to increase the visibility and reputation of the brand, as well as visits, sales and registrations”, says Jorge Urios, partner who leads Filiatly, created by a team of executives from the world of advertising and online marketing made up of Victoria Paletskaya, David Tobón and Borja Alday together with a team of advisory partners made up of Sonia Martínez, José Luis Santamaría and Tomás Serna.

“Brands have the power to create programs, determining what they want to pay for clicks, registrations or sales and invite content creators who are signed up to Filiatly, to share their same values ​​and track real-time content. the results. Something they can’t do with conventional influencer marketing or affiliation platforms,” ​​explains Urios.

With more than 80 clients in Spain, the company also operates, since the end of 2020, in Colombia, where they have almost twenty clients. “And for this year, we will start working in some European countries.”

BlueBanana. The adventurous brand that impacts social networks

They were born in 2016 on social networks making a lot of noise and positioning themselves in the adventure segment to differentiate themselves from other brands. “We are not a conventional fashion brand, but we have been able to develop a solid brand thanks to a digital strategy based on social networks, specifically Instagram, which is the main engine of growth for our brand,” says Nacho Rivera, founder, together with Juan Fernández Estrada, of Blue Banana [de izda. a dcha., en la foto]who invest heavily in improving and innovating their garments “to offer the consumer the best product on the market”.

Differential value. Fernández Estrada underlines that one of the differential values ​​of the brand, specialized in the sale of sweatshirts and t-shirts, “is the content we generate, adding value to our followers and consumers. From the beginning, we focused on making a product known to people our age and, therefore, we launched through the internet and social networks, because this is where our audience was.

Blue Banana was born as an e-commerce just over four years ago and, in November 2020, it also launched the offline channel, with the opening of its first physical store in Madrid. “And we are going to continue with our omnichannel strategy this year, since among our objectives is the opening of physical stores in Seville and Barcelona, ​​as well as the presence of El Corte Inglés in physical spaces. In addition, we will reinforce our online strategy with the international expansion of our ecommerce, reaching countries such as Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. And we will continue with product diversification, such as our line of technical ski clothing and kids production”.

There are already more than 20 people in the team “with a common dream: to be a brand that inspires us to discover a new lifestyle around adventure and thus become an international benchmark. We were fans – remembers Rivera – of brands that were beginning to sell well, making use of the power that social networks were acquiring. We saw an opportunity, which, together with our desire to undertake, the little risk we assumed and the confidence in our brand icon -an X- and in ourselves, made us ask ourselves: If there are people who are doing this, why not us? Without experience in anything, we launched ourselves with a great desire to learn and create a brand. From the beginning, regardless of the fact that we were not aware that five years later we were going to take this route -with a turnover of more than 4 million euros-, we took it very seriously and we saw how the brand had the capacity to continue growing fast ” .

On its way to grow, Blue Banana plans to exceed a turnover of 8 million euros and strengthen its online strategy, reaching countries such as Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

Silver life. Platform for those over 50 to generate new projects

It is not a company to use, but a platform dedicated to giving a voice to the generation of people over 50 who want to fully enjoy their leisure and well-being, learn about and live new experiences, continue to undertake and share their knowledge and professional experience.

“The platform has been created so that all of them can interact, generate new projects or share impressions, to create a community where this generation is valued in the face of companies and institutions,” says Adolfo Ramírez, who has developed Vida Silver together with IFEMA-Madrid Fair.

“Vida Silver starts from an intelligent platform of support and visibility to the silver segment and from an innovative project regarding the traditional sector of events and fairs. In addition, with the added value that represents its continuity throughout the year”.

Ramírez, who has been deputy general director of Banco Santander, responsible for technology and operations in Spain and currently adviser on digital transformation, professor at IE and The Valley and author of ‘Digitalize yourself or disappear’, stresses that the project will have a community participatory, “in which job offers, ideas or volunteer opportunities can be exchanged, a social network for interaction and knowledge and a meeting point for personal and professional reinvention and consolidation”.

Rosita. The app that helps delay aging and dependency

Experts in the management of chronic pain and education for longevity, Juan Cartagena, David Gil and Clara Fernández Porta have developed Rosita, a mobile application created with the aim of inviting people between 60 and 80 years of age to have a healthy longevity, that is, to live longer in good health. His method is based on the longevity program of the Cofrentes spa, located in Valencia, which brings together fitness, mental health, nutrition and healthy habits.

“It works as a personal assistant to increase health and delay preventable diseases linked to aging,” says Fernández Porta, who is also the director of the Cofrentes Spa, the most medicalized in Spain for the management of chronic pain and education for longevity, which provides service to more than 15,000 seniors a year.

“Our methodology, developed under the leadership of Dr. Miguel Ángel Fernández Torán, manages to delay the moment of dependency. Rosita also has a scientific committee led by José Viña, professor of Physiology at the University of Valencia, specialized in longevity and aging and director of the Gerontological Institute of the Valencian Community, and Francisco Tarazona, renowned gerontologist and member of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics. and Gerontology”.