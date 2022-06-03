4 celebrities dressed by Carolina Herrera this month

The designs of the Venezuelan Carolina Herrera shine at parties and celebrations around the world. Dresses and accessories have been used this month by important figures of royalty and entertainment. Below we show 4 celebrities with a design from the Herrera house:

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

During the Queen Elizabeth Cello competition, Queen Matilda of Belgium wore a CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan Insignia handbag. The queen was accompanied by King Philippe.

Sharon Stone

Actress Sharon Stone appeared in a majestic emerald green flared skirt from the Herrera house at the Cannes Film Festival, on May 20, 2022, at the Hotel du Cap, Cap d’Antibes, France.

The actress complemented her outfit with a fitted taffeta shirt with cufflinks, also a Carolina Herrera design. The photo is the cover of this work.

Jill Biden

Jill Biden with CH Carolina Herrera shoes

Another celebrity who wore CH Carolina Herrera in May was the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden. She wore CH Slingback heels while being photographed for the cover and for a magazine article. Harper’s BazaarJune-July edition.

Rebekah Hall

Rebecca Hall with her personalized bag. Photo Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Another actress who brought the Herrera house to the Cannes red carpet was Rebecca Hall.

On May 23, Rebecca appeared at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a CH Carolina Herrera handbag, titled Metropolitan Isignia. It was personalized especially for her.