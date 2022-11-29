4 celebrities who radically changed their hair color – El Mexicano

The step before going to the hairdresser can be stressful for any woman, especially if you are going to change your dye tone or dye yourself for the first time. Blonde, brunette, chestnut, red or some fantasy color? It is a fact that hair is the new accessory of the season and you should treat it as such: carrying the new trends in it. Today we have a selection of 4 celebrities who have radically changed their hair color to serve as inspiration for your next appointment with your hairdresser.

1) Anne Hathaway: from long brunette to short blonde



The actress played almost all of her memorable roles (The Devil Wears Fashion, The Princess Diaries, Les Miserables, and many more) with the same hair color: dark brown. But at the punk-themed 2013 Met Gala, Anne Hathaway took it very seriously and dazzled everyone with a very short blonde hair, in the best style of Miley Cyrus. If you don’t want to spend money at the hairdresser’s or prefer to do it from the comfort of your home, you can buy the blonde Koleston dye in the Kimbino S-Mart catalog. Do you prefer its blonde or brunette version?

2) Rihanna and her pink hair



Rihanna is one of the celebrities who is most committed to fashion and the latest trends in each of her wardrobes, regardless of whether it is a red carpet look or her day-to-day look. In 2014, she was seen walking around Los Angeles showing off her newest acquisition: light pink hair in a pixie cut. She styled it with a white tank top, long nails the same color as her hair, and lots of accessories. If you loved her pendant with the R, you will get a much cheaper one at Todo Moda.

You can trust that Rihanna will never have a boring outfit.

3) Katy Perry: her platinum pixie cut



Many years have passed since Katy Perry became world famous for her song I Kissed a Girl and her dark-haired look. Like Rihanna, Katy always likes to include her hair in each of her outfits. This was demonstrated in the final of the American Idol reality musical, with a white platinum, demolishing the myth that platinum is only to hide gray hair. You too can choose a platinum color at any age!

A hat is the best complement for that long hair. If you want to have one like Katy, you can buy it at Mercado Libre.

4) Billie Eilish and her green roots



You can’t get attached to a Billie Eilish hair color: the singer will be changing it up in no time, around the same time she drops a new album. Thus, she has gone through blue, brown, blonde and her emblematic green roots that set trends in all adolescents in the world. The great secret of her so that all the colors look good on her, is to wear it with a lot of attitude and confidence. What was your favorite Billie Eillish look and which one would you wear?



All these celebrities and their hair have something in common: they look incredible. You too can look like this, you just have to take the first step!å







