+4 cents per liter with the «stables emergency» prize – Corriere.it

The announcement was made by the Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies Stefano Patuanelli: I have just signed the memorandum of understanding to support the dairy sector. A result made possible by the efforts of all the parts that make up the supply chain: producers, processors and distributors. The agreement to guarantee a fair price for milk to farmers provides for a stable emergency premium of up to 3 euro cents per liter of milk used for the production of finished products, which is paid by large-scale distribution to processing companies, which must pay it in full to the breeders. The processing companies, represented by Absolute, grant farmers an additional premium of up to 1 euro cent per liter of milk in cases where the maximum threshold of 0.41 euro per liter at the stable, excluding VAT, is not reached for milk delivered in the Lombardy region which represents the parameter to determine the indicative premium thresholds in the other regions without however decreasing the amount already recognized.

The prize until March 2022 With the supply chain agreement, valid until March 31, 2022, farmers will be able to reach the price of 41 cents per liter, excluding VAT. According to Patuanelli, the agreement is a fundamental step, because it protects our excellences in the sector under pressure from ever tighter margins due to the increase in the cost of raw materials. The dairy sector must be thanked not only for this important result, but also for having withstood the impact of the pandemic, guaranteeing the country sustenance even in one of the most difficult phases in our history. The memorandum of understanding is effective between the parties from the moment of its signing and until March 31, 2022.



The applause of the associations We thank Minister Patuanelli for his commitment to reach an agreement between the parties, and the whole supply chain that has grasped the need for an agreement capable of giving breath to the farms, commented the president of Confagricoltura, Massimiliano Giansanti. Also good for Cia-Italian farmers, which defines the important agreement to guarantee a fairer price to producers. According to the president Dino Scanavino, with the supply chain agreement, valid until March 31, 2022, farmers will be able to reach the price of 41 cents per liter, excluding VAT. The “stable emergency premium”, introduced by the agreement, of 3 cents per liter. Another possible cent will be integrated by the processing industry or by the coop in the event that the maximum threshold of 41 cents is not reached.

Large-scale distribution – said the president of the Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini – is committed to increasing the purchases of UHT milk, fresh, yogurt and fresh and semi-mature cheeses, all from 100% Italian milk, recognizing a “stable emergency” premium paid to processing companies and then paid in full to breeders. The application of the agreement, Coldiretti underlines, must be followed by an adequate one public awareness campaign on the consumption of milk and derivatives and for the enhancement of a national production that exceeds 12 million tons per year.

