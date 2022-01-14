Not everyone uses the dryer to solve the typically winter problem of drying laundry. Some do not consider it useful enough and others, on the other hand, consider it excessively uneconomical due to the consumption it entails. What is certain is that doing laundry at these temperatures raises the problem of how to dry it. Here, then, that here we will indicate 4 clever and simple tricks to dry laundry in winter, even without the uneconomical dryer. The first tip is how to wash. Hence, using the right program is key to removing excess water. Furthermore, a double spin cycle could be of great help in this regard. However, the latter should be avoided for more delicate fabrics, which could be damaged.

Another precaution is to avoid putting many clothes in the washing machine, which could hinder good drying. Then, for delicate clothes that need less wringing, we could use the trick of spreading them out on a towel. This, so that this absorbs the excess water.

4 clever and simple tricks to dry your laundry in winter, even without the uneconomical dryer

The second trick is played on how to hang out the laundry, which might seem indifferent, but instead affects drying times. Same goes for the drying rack you choose. Specifically, those that extend in height are quite useless if there are a lot of items to dry. The ones with side openings, which extend in width, are much more efficient. Of course, if you have a balcony or outdoor space, it is preferable to hang out the laundry there. This will not be possible in the case of homes on busy streets or condominium rules that preclude it, for reasons of decorum. In any case, it is not recommended to place excessively heavy garments on the suspended threads, to prevent them from breaking or getting damaged. Furthermore, some types of clothes must be placed on horizontal surfaces, to prevent the fibers of the fabrics from being damaged, stretching.

Last trick to dry the laundry

For drying laundry, in addition to those indicated, there are other tricks, which, however, involve the use of heat sources. In particular, on the market there are electric clothes dryers which, by connecting to the current, heat the wires, facilitating drying. Alternatively, dryers are available that absorb moisture from the garments, through the release of steam. You could also resort to the use of dehumidifiers, for those who, for example, have an apartment without an outdoor space. This, above all, to avoid the formation of humidity, caused by wet clothes, which is a source of mold and bacteria. If the radiator is used, however, it is advisable to avoid contact with excessively wet cloths. This could increase the humidity in the house.

