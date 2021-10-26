4 coins that surpassed Shiba Inu last week

During the weekend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) surged, hitting an all-time high of $ 0.00004442; in the last seven days the cryptocurrency meme has had an extraordinary performance, supported by the ferment linked to a possible listing on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD).

Sunday, in response to an article by Benzinga published by the millionaire in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Glauber Contessoto, the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk revealed that he does not have Shiba Inu.

Despite the setback, SHIB remained in positive territory and gained 13.31% to $ 0.0000409 in the past 24 hours.

Over the past seven days SHIB has grown 37.74%, but its gains are nothing compared to those recorded by the following four coins.

THORChain The token associated with a decentralized liquidity protocol has increased by 70.10% over the past seven days.

Last week RUNE leapt forward after an update restored trading with the Ethereum network; in July, the network had shut down operations after losing $ 7.6 million to a hacker attack that resulted in the loss of 4000 ETH.

The return of RUNE since the beginning of the year is 904%, reaching an all-time high of $ 21.26; at the time of publication, the token was down 38.83% from that level, at $ 13.07.

Nexo Over the past seven days, the token associated with a blockchain-based lending platform has shown a rise of 60.54%.

Last week Nexo Financial denied allegations that it offers unregistered loan services in New York state after receiving a cease and desist order from state Attorney General Letitia James’s office, according to a Cointelegraph report.

Since the beginning of 2021, Nexo has gained 356.16%, hitting an all-time high of 4.05 dollars in May; at the time of publication, the token was 34.49% lower than that price, at $ 2.66.

OKB The cryptocurrency associated with the Maltese cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has gained 59.45% over the past seven days.

OKB performed very well after enabling one-click staking for USD Coin, which offers a return of 20%.

A further positive factor is the launch of a meme-coin campaign, as Cointelegraph reports.

OKB hit an all-time high of $ 44.17 in May; at the time of publication, the coin was down 42.2% from that level, to $ 25.44.

DAO Token curves Over the past week, the token associated with a decentralized exchange for stablecoins has seen an increase of 40.24%.

Attractive yields, increased competition for CRV deposits, and the protocol’s ability to generate revenue across market cycles have pushed the price of CRV up this year, Cointelegraph reported.

In August last year, CRV hit an all-time high of $ 60.50; it is currently down 93.05% from that level at $ 4.19.