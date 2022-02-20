4 companies interventional cardiology contest

Carolina Darias, Minister of Health.

General Electric Healthcare España SAU, Philips Ibérica SAU and. are the four companies that have been chosen in the contest of(Hemodynamics) of the National Institute of Health Management (Ingesa), a body dependent on the Ministry of Health. In this way, autonomous communities and administration bodies will benefit from these devices.

The estimated value of this contract is 66,928,116.34 euros (55,773,430.28 euros + VAT) and the execution period is 12 months. This financing comes from European funds, for the years 2021 and 2022, and is associated with the Recovery Plan, Transformation and Resilience of the Government of Spain. In total, there are 80 interventional cardiology teams.

This is one of the agreements that Ingesa is processing with the aim of facilitating the acquisition of interventional cardiology equipment (Hemodynamics) by the autonomous communities and other administrations, interventional vascular radiology and interventional neurovascular, computed tomography, digital brachytherapy equipment, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment and of PET-CT equipment. All these processes are published on the Public Sector Contracting Platform and can be consulted on the page of the Centralized Contracting Portal of the National Health System (SNS).

Offers of the companies in the contest

These are the offers they have submitted the four companies for the three lots:

– Lot 1 (base budget for the tender of 740,934.86 euros): Canon Medical Systems SA €740,520, General Electric Healthcare España SAU €738,100, Philips Ibérica SAU €340,848.53; and Siemens Healthcare SLU 283,572.14 euros.

– Lot 2 (base budget for the tender of 829,129.92 euros): Canon Medical Systems SA €828,850, General Electric Healthcare España SAU €828,850, Philips Ibérica SAU €389,248; and Siemens Healthcare SLU 377,952 euros.

– Lot 3 (base tender budget of 870,358.35 euros): Canon Medical Systems SA €869,990, General Electric Healthcare España SAU €869,990, Philips Ibérica SAU €461,848; and Siemens Healthcare SLU 365,852 euros.

Likewise, the administrations of the autonomous communities have been presented to these lots. In the first set are Andalusia, the Canary Islands and Madrid, in the second, Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia, Melilla and the Ministry of Defence; and in the latter, Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla La Mancha, Extremadura, Catalonia, Galicia, La Rioja, Madrid, Murcia and the Valencian Community.

Interventional Cardiology Contest Bundles

Specifically, these are the devices that are part of the contest:

– Lot 1: Hemodynamics Room Type 1: Equipment for the implantation of automatic defibrillators, transient and permanent pacemakers, subcutaneous Holter, implantation of cardiac resynchronization devices. With an investment of 4,286,400.02 euros and an estimated number of 7 units.

– Lot 2: Hemodynamics Room Type 2: Equipment for coronary diagnosis, Stent and PTCA implantation, Stent and PTCA implantation in pulmonary branches, aortography, ventriculography, right catheterization, study of pulmonary hypertension, endocardial catheter ablation with navigator, cryoablation of pulmonary veins, ablation of pulmonary veins with radiofrequency, ventricular tachycardias. With an amount without VAT of 20,556,940.20 euros for a total of 30 units.

– Lot 3: Hemodynamics Room Type 3: Equipment that allows the same procedures of lots 1 and 2, as well as TAVI implantation, tricuspid valve implantation, atrial appendage closure, Leak closure, ASD closure, Mitraclip implantation, transseptal puncture, diagnosis of congenital diseases, Ductus closure, Aortic coarctation , septal ablation of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. With an amount also without VAT of 30,930,090.06 euros and 43 units estimated to be acquired.