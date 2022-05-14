4 couples of parents reported to Santi Cosma and Damiano

They didn’t send their minor children to school and for this four couples were denounced by the carabinieri. It happened to Santi Cosma and Damiano where the soldiers of the local station carried out targeted investigations which emerged thanks also to the report of the head of the school, collecting a series of elements against some parents held responsible for failing to comply with the obligation of education of their children; elements that were then subjected to scrutiny by the Cassino Judicial Authority.

The investigations conducted, explained by the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri, in fact made it possible to ascertain that the minors, 6 in total between the ages of 8 and 15, “did not attend school without any valid reason”. For this the eight parents were reported for failure to comply with the obligation of elementary education of their minor children, over which they exercise parental authority.

The service is part of a broader control plan within the territory of the Compagnia di Formia, aimed at combating the so-called phenomenon of school absenteeism “in order to guarantee school education and strengthen the synergistic actions already in place between the various actors of the territory”.