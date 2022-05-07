4 critically underrated movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming platforms this weekend

The weekend has already arrived and in Espinof that is equivalent to reviewing the catalogs of streaming platforms to recommend good cinema. Today I opted for 4 films that received bad reviews at the time of their release and that I consider worth recovering on Netflix and other platforms.

‘Say yes’ (‘Yes Man’)





Direction: Peyton Reed. Distribution: Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel, Bradley Cooper, Terence Stamp, Fionnula Flanagan, Molly Sims, Danny Masterson, John Michael Higgins, Rhys Darby, Sasha Alexander

This effective comedy, in which Jim Carrey he has to say yes to everything that is proposed to him, but at the time it received mostly negative reviews, surely in part because it is a film that is not complicated and seeks more sympathy from the public than laughter, with the actor being in charge of promoting this latest. The result is very entertaining, even superior to other much more mythical titles in his filmography.

‘The Lone Ranger’ (‘The Lone Ranger’)





Direction: Gore Verbinski. Distribution: Armie Hammer, Johnny Depp, Tom Wilkinson, William Fichtner, Ruth Wilson, Helena Bonham Carter, James Badge Dale, Bryant Prince, Barry Pepper, Harry Treadaway, James Frain, Mason Elston Cook, Joaquín Cosío

A great adventure surrounded by bad press before the premiere, to the point that it could give the feeling that it had to be bad, yes or yes. Many critics were cruel to it, but when it comes down to it, we have a fairly successful blockbuster that starts off strong, then turns around a bit while still being entertaining, and finally gives us an unforgettable and unbeatable third act.

‘Meeting in Paris’ (‘Paris – When It Sizzles’)





Direction: Richard Quine. Distribution: William Holden, Audrey Hepburn, Noël Coward, Grégoire Aslan, Marlene Dietrich, Fred Astaire, Tony Curtis, Mel Ferrer, Raymond Bussières, Christian Duvallex, Thomas Michel, Dominique Boschero, Evi Marandi

Surely the movie with Audrey Hepburn which received harsher criticism at the time of its release, perhaps in part because of the simplicity with which it proposes a story that in other hands could have been a waste of imagination. All in all, it is still a romantic comedy far superior to most that come to us today, the cinematic touch suits it very well, as does the large number of guest appearances.

‘The fire of revenge’ (‘Man on Fire’)

Direction: Tony Scott. Distribution: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken, Radha Mitchell, Marc Anthony, Giancarlo Giannini, Rachel Ticotin, Mickey Rourke, Gero Camilo, Jesús Ochoa

the style of Tony Scott It wasn’t for all tastes, and it didn’t always work as well either, but here we are before one of his pinnacle works, managing to bring a special energy to the images and not detract from their most emotional component. Beware also of the essential contribution of Denzel Washington so that his personal revenge is not one more.

