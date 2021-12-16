4 cryptocurrencies that could overtake Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2022

Admittedly, this hasn’t been a good month for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Indeed, it would be better to say that, without even exaggerating too much, it was a bad time for investors. However, not all evils come to harm. Indeed, this market crisis has allowed many to rediscover what they were considered cryptocurrencies minors, such as Dogecoin And Shiba Inu. The latter is then climbing the slope very quickly given the constant approvals from users and the best and most important exchanges in the world. Nonetheless, there are 4 cryptocurrencies that could even surpass these two in 2022. Let’s find out which crypto we are talking about together.

Cardano is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies

First of all cryptocurrencies to mention is Cardano. Why could it overtake Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in 2022? It is easy to say, in fact this crypto, since it was born, has established five stages that will lead it to the final goal: to become a completely self-sufficient decentralized system. Its strength is therefore quality and determination, two aspects highly sought after by those who invest in crypto.

Algorand is the second crypto

In second place we find Algorand. Its first advantage lies in the transaction speed. The blockchain has been shown to be able to process more than 1,000 transactions per second and complete them in less than five seconds. The goal is to get to the processing of 3,000 per second and then reach the boom of 45,000 transactions per second. For comparison, Visa claims to process 24,000 transactions per second. So the primary advantage of its platform is efficiency and the second is i smart contracts more complicated.

Among the cryptocurrencies Polkadot is a real surprise

Third place goes to Polkadot. Between cryptocurrencies, this turned out to be a real surprise. Its strength is there communication. In fact, this crypto allows data exchange between various blockchains thus overcoming one of the biggest problems, the fact that each cryptocurrency operates alone.

Furthermore, one of its founders is the co-founder of Ethereum. So it appears clear that in Polkadot we speak of expert management. So he has incredible leadership. These two elements, the ability to connect blockchains and management will allow this crypto to keep up with the news in the sector.

Stellar Lumes (XLM)

We conclude with Stellar Lumes, the first altcoin that could really surpass Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, even if the latter is really making sparks in the last few days. This, among cryptocurrencies, has two advantages. The first, the transaction speed which is processed between 4 and 5 seconds. The second, however, the bass cost of fees. In fact, there is talk of a commission equal to 0.000003 XLM per transaction. Another not indifferent aspect is the collaboration on which this crypto can count. Notable names include Visa and IBM.