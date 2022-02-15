4-day working week and overtime recovery with extra rest, the Belgian reform

The Belgian government coalition has reached an agreement on the labor reform which includes the proposal to allow employees, at their request, the possibility of working four days a week instead of five. This faculty would not transform full-time contracts into part-time employment relationships but the employees, asking to work one day less a week, will have to agree to remain in service for more than eight hours a day. In other words, the number of hours worked per week would remain unchanged, but the working week would ‘spread’ in just four days.

The flexibility on schedules will also be applied in another way. For example, employees will be able to work several hours a week and then recover overtime accumulated over the next seven days with as many hours of rest.

The reform will also concern the night hours that will start from midnight instead of 20. A provision which, as announced by the Minister of the Middle Class David Clarinval, “Represents an important step forward to enable job creation in the e-commerce sector”. As explained by the newspaper Le Soir, evening work in the e-commerce sector will be encouraged under the new rules, while platform workers, starting with Deliveroo and Uber, will be better protected with eight new specific criteria introduced to determine whether the worker is bound or not. from an employment relationship. A reform born with the aim of ‘flushing out’ fake self-employment.

“The period of Covid forced us to work more flexibly and the job market had to adapt”, said the Belgian Prime Minister at a press conference. Alexander De Croo. The objective of the reform, he added, “is to make workers and businesses stronger”. “After two difficult years, the labor market has evolved” and the reform aims to create a “more sustainable, innovative and digital economy”.

Hence the set of proposals aimed at bringing Belgium’s employment rate from the current 71.4% to 80% by 2030. To understand the importance of this objective, just think that Italy has recently ‘celebrated” the return to an employment rate of 59%, or the percentage prior to the pandemic crisis.