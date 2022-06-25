4 details that caught the attention of fans

In the midst of the controversy over the homoparental couple that appears on the tape “Lightyear”this week finally came to streaming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”which, curiously, also features a female couple.

The film, which opened in theaters in May this year, was directed by Sam Raimi, who is known for previously working with Marvel superheroes as director of the “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

Although the film has been a success at the box office and this was confirmed just a week ago by media such as dead line Noting that it became the tenth Marvel film to exceed $400 million in grosses in the US, it has also drawn criticism both for themes such as featuring a female couple and for the development of its script.

1. Lack of consistency

Sam Raimi, in addition to directing films such as “The Devil Awakens” 1 and 2, has been a screenwriter in films such as “The Great Leap”, by the brothers Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, which earned them the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1994.

However, Raimi’s absence from creating the final script for the second Dr. Strange film, starring benedict cumberbatchwas notable for fans who criticized the involvement of Michael Waldron, who had only had two previous projects, “Loki” and “Heels”.

The previous film of the sorcerer had a better reception, whose script was in charge of Jon Spaihts, current screenwriter of the new “Dune” franchise, multi-nominated at the Oscars, making the differences between his work and that of Waldron more evident.

2. The arguments that upset

Another complaint from Internet users after the premiere in theaters was against the motivations of the character of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), played by Elizabeth Olsen, since, apparently, she intended to control the world at will so as not to put her life at risk. of their children that although in their universe they are not real, in another they are.

His great powers could have been the solution to also gain the abilities of the character of América Chávez, but instead he decides to take a path that was more difficult for the spectators.

In addition, fans pointed out that Wanda’s memories could well have been erased by Strange, as in “Spider-Man: No way home” and thus solve their motivations in the plot.

3. Lesbianism

The film also produced by Disney (like “Lightyear” which is from Disney and Pixar) has its own lesbian reference. Although there is no kiss like in the astronaut tape nor do we see people expressing their affection in some way, it is explained that America has two mothers and in one scene we see them with his daughter.

This gave rise to countries like Saudi Arabia seeking to ban the story and even requiring Disney to remove the scene, to which the producer refused.

Disney’s refusal to remove the scene occurs primarily out of respect for the comics written by the late Stan Lee, but also because it is an important part of America’s character development.

4. The memorable dialogue

But not everything is negative. If there is something that saved the plot, in addition to the action scenes and all the characters in the universe involved, it was the dialogue between Dr. Stephen Strange and his beloved Christine (Rachel McAdams).

“I love you in all universes” was the phrase that defined Strange’s feelings about Christina, his impossible love and with whom he is still in love, but due to his responsibilities as Master of the Mystic Arts, this love could not be.

Aware of this, Stephen finally opens up to Earth-838’s version of Christine Palmer, expressing that no matter what universe he finds himself in, his love for her is unwavering. The phrase soon went viral, and even became the emblem of the film’s dialogue.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is now available on the Disney + platform.

