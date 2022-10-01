4 Emmy-nominated series to watch on Star+

A few days ago a new installment of the Emmy Awards was held and there were several productions available today on Star+ who were in contention for one of the most important awards on American television. For this reason, today we want to recommend four of them.

The Dropout

This new series of eight chapters tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, the biomedical company she founded. The businesswoman invented a revolutionary method for blood tests that allowed greater accessibility, but behind the millionaire idea was a great fraud. The series stars Amanda Seyfried accompanied by Sam Waterson, Naveen Andrews, Anne Archer, Stephen Fry, Michael Ironside, William Macy and Dylan Minette.

dopesick

Miniseries that transports viewers to the Epicenter of America’s Fight Against Opioid Addictionfrom the boardroom of Purdue Pharma to a battered Virginia mining community to the offices of the DEA.

Abbott Elementary

Comedy that follows a group of dedicated teachers, with a deaf principal, as they go about their daily lives as they try to navigate Philadelphia’s public school system. Despite all the obstacles that are put in front of them, they do not throw in the towel when it comes to trying for their students to achieve success in life. Although these incredible slaves of the public system are paid little and some things are great, they love their work, as much as the school district’s commitment to improving children’s education is conspicuous by its absence.

Atlanta

In the city of Atlanta, two African-American cousins ​​get into the world of rap. Your professional evolution will be complicated by your different perception of what is art, product, success and other things.

