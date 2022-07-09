4 essential disaster movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ if you enjoy an overdose of destruction

Saturdays are synonymous with Espinof for doing an in-depth review of the main streaming platforms to make some recommendations. today you will find 4 must-see disaster movies that you can see on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney +.

The catastrophe cinema label is broader or more closed depending on what one includes there. For example, movies with giant monsters technically should be there, but when push comes to shove they are often left out. I myself have done it on this occasion, although that does not mean the absence of fearsome and bloodthirsty creatures…

Before getting into the matter, I would like to remind you that you can also take a look at our selection of the best Netflix movies of 2022 or the best cinema on Amazon Prime Video this year. And if you are looking for alternatives without looking at the date, take a look at our list of unfair failures of science fiction cinema on platforms, that of powerful streaming erotic cinema or that of films to break out laughing. Without more to add, Let’s go with today’s chosen ones.

‘3 days’ (2008)

Address: F. Javier Gutierrez. Distribution: Víctor Clavijo, Mariana Cordero, Eduard Fernández, Daniel Casadellá, Ana de las Cuevas, Elvira de Armiñán, Juan Galván

The imminent arrival of a meteorite is going to destroy our planet and there is no other choice but to assume our destiny. Within that scenario we move on to a smaller story, an attractive and overwhelming thriller around the possible arrival of a man who seeks revenge before it’s too late. A disturbing film that did not have the luck it deserved at the time and that he recommends you to recover before it disappears again, which for years was out of print in physical format and unreleased on platforms.

‘Hell under water’ (‘Crawl’, 2019)





Address: Alexandre Aja. Distribution: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Morfydd Clark, Ross Anderson, George Somner, Anson Boon, Ami Metcalf, Annamaria Serda, Colin McFarlane, José Palma, Tina Pribicevic, Srna Vasiljevic, Cso-Cso, Savannah Steyn

A young woman goes in search of her father despite the fact that the arrival of a hurricane discourages that decision, but the group of crocodiles she finds there will be even more dangerous. A direct and concise horror film that does not allow itself to be seduced by the most hackneyed commonplaces of this type of production and that finds its best assets in the section of Alexandre Aja behind the cameras and in the sufferer Kaya Scodelario in front of them, who shines with an interpretation with a lot of physical demand.

‘The Poseidon Adventure’ (‘Poseidon’, 1972)





Address: Ronald Neame. Distribution: Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine, Red Buttons, Carol Lynley, Leslie Nielsen, Shelley Winters, Roddy McDowall, Stella Stevens, Jack Albertson, Pamela Sue Martin, Arthur O’Connell, Eric Shea, Fred Sadoff

My favorite of the boat variant suffers a tremendous accident and sinks, taking the vast majority of passengers and crew along the way. In addition, here the need to balance its protagonists with maintaining the feeling of constant danger is handled quite well. That helps her exciting side work surprisingly well. By the way, in 2006 he had a remake from which it is better to run away.

‘Sharknado’ (2013)





Address: Anthony C.Ferrante. Distribution: Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, John Heard, Cassandra Scerbo, Tiffany Cole, Alex Arleo, Diane Chambers, Jaason Simmons, Chuck Hittinger, Sumiko Braun, Marcus Choi, Julie McCullough, Israel Sáez de Miguel

a real nonsense that you have to take with humor to be able to enjoy it. Totally understandable who rejects out of hand everything that this unexpected success of cinema z proposes, but that does not mean that it has a special charm, partly because of the crazy premise, but also because of how they play with it. Lots of sequels focused on going bigger and bigger would follow, but at least I quickly grew tired of the formula.

