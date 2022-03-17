4 essential films for all medical residents

Medicine is too long a career for everything that must be learned to be able to attend to patients. It is also necessary to combine theory with practice to achieve comprehensive training. But when you graduate from university you can still continue your education and pursue a specialty. As motivation to take this step, we recommend some films that are essential for residents.

On the one hand, patient care is a very delicate part that requires much more than just technical knowledge. Although the economic part matters because it is a job like any other, aspects such as empathy and humanitarian service. In this way, better results are achieved and you are also perceived as a more complete specialist by others.

In that sense, the extension of the career has different purposes. On the one hand, being able to focus on a specific area with which you feel identified. Although the economic part also matters because a specialist usually receives better salaries than a general practitioner. Therefore, the following list contains some jobs that you cannot miss.

Concussion (2015)

Although sometimes the movies are based on fiction, there are also others in which they take inspiration from real events. In this case, Will Smith plays a forensic pathologist who did exist in real life and made an important contribution. Through various investigations he detected that the chronic traumatic encephalopathy it is the most common brain disease among professional NFL players. Regardless of the use of helmets and protective equipment, most develop this life-threatening condition.

Not As A Stranger (1955)

Among the essential films for residents, here is a classic that you cannot miss. The most important lesson it contains is that within medicine, the brain is not enough, but the heart is also important. With this in mind, the patient should always be seen as a person and not just with a file number because each one can identify the way he or she is treated.

The Doc (1991)

This film is of great importance to all health professionals because it shows the other side to which everyone is exposed. In this case, it tells the story of a young doctor who is diagnosed with cancer. From then on his life changes because now he becomes a patient and that changes his vision of the health system.

Patch Adams (1998)

Perhaps you have heard it because this film starring the late actor Robin Williams was very well received. It is based on the life of Dr. Hunter “Patch” Adams and the most important lesson it offers is the importance of laughter and empathy with patients.

In this case, it shows that in parallel to the knowledge acquired at the university, the human part must also be developed. In the end, it is a key to achieving an integral service and thus achieving both physical and internal healing.