4 Fabulous Movies to Hit During the Big Movie Event

This week the Film Festival is celebrated, the great event of the theaters where we can see movies at the cheapest price. From Today Monday we can buy tickets at 3.5 euros for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, even better than a spectator day. A luxury opportunity to watch big movies on big screen and give assistance to cinemas more in need of public than ever.

So as not to fail when choosing on the billboard, today We highlight four proposals with which you can really take advantage of these days of celebration. In addition to the latest releases such as ‘X’ or ‘Alcarràs’, we have varied and very powerful alternatives that will give you a great cinematographic experience.

‘Ambulance. Escape plan’ (‘Ambulance’)





director: Michael Bay. Distribution: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, Garrett Dillahunt.

The Michael Bay brighter and more playful has returned to the old ways, and this time has added drones to the party. ‘Ambulance. Escape plan’ are two hours of pure frenzy and fun without restrictions, where the director sticks to the parameters of his premise to make an intense thriller that works from start to finish. A huge heist moviepacked with edge-of-your-seat sequences and a sharp sense of humor that make it one of the best films of Bay’s career.

Jorge Loser’s criticism in Espinof and Mikel Zorrilla’s criticism.

‘The lost city’ (‘The Lost City’)





directors: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee. Distribution: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The times are not in favor of non-IP based mid-budget comedy, so when one comes along it almost makes you want to make a wish out of the blue. Fortunately, ‘The Lost City’ is a very entertaining and funny romantic and adventure comedyin which Sandra Bullock Y channing tatum They show great chemistry as well as getting you a few laughs.

Criticism in Espinof.

‘The Northman’ (‘The Northman’)





director: Robert Eggers. Distribution: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Björk.

Past fears about the possible lack of creative control, Robert Eggers He has managed to make the film he wanted. A brutal Viking movie, as rigorous as it is (occasionally) able to laugh at itself. A gritty tale of revenge, with a Alexander Skarsgard absolutely animal, with a certain solemnity but also visceral and unexpectedly sentimental. Also has three of the most extraordinary action sequences you will ever see on a big screen. Ambitious and unique action cinema, the one we need most these days.

The criticism in Espinof of Jorge Loser and the criticism of Víctor López G.

‘PARIS, 13th District’ (‘Les Olympiades’)





director: Jacques Audiard. Distribution: Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Noémie Merlant, Jehnny Beth.

We’re not too overwhelmed with romances either, so it’s worth holding on tight to those that exist, especially if they’re as good as this one. Jacques Audiard offers us a movie full of intimacyof sensuality, approaching almost the beautiful and intoxicating style of Wong Kar Wai -Although never completely, it needs to have things half tied, like a good French film-. The director finds a sweet space for his characters, that where passion and tenderness can go hand in handand creates a modern and beautiful movie, even with its little snobbish overtones.

Criticism in Espinof.