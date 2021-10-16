4 facts about Jack Nicholson and the cast

On May 23, 1980, the horror masterpiece directed by Stanley Kubrick was released in the United States. From Jack Nicholson to little Danny, up to the twins Grady, we discover the secrets of a cast that has entered the history of cinema

Shining, the Overlook Hotel is always open deepening



Waiting for Doctor Sleep: 10 curiosities about the Shining movie There are films that are like labyrinths. You look at them, you look at them, you study them, you observe them from different points of view and then when you think you have found the exit, you find yourself at the starting point. The Daedalus has defeated you, the Minotaur has conquered. And you start all over again to study the structure, the paths, because you can’t help but get lost in that wonderful and terrifying game. Ecco Shining is a labyrinth that we started exploring 40 years ago. A film that watches you, while you watch it. A work that bewitches you. A film, which despite being set in the closed spaces of a hotel, opens up new horizons for you. Even if they continue to scare us, we continue to play with the twins. With the hope of not having to play it forever. Similarly, we wish to find out who lives in room 237, even if devoid of any sparkle. And we want to have a drink with Lloyd, the best bartender in the world. Best of all the damn bartenders between Timbuktu and Portland, Maine. Or, Portland, Oregon. And maybe stay overnight at the Overlook Hotel, with the hope and fear of ending up in that photo of the Golden Room, dated 1921. Because The Shining, as always happens with great works, stays inside you. It’s almost a physical sensation, like when you drink aged bourbon. Over the years the most disparate, fascinating and bizarre analyzes have been pursued. A kaleidoscope of presumed meanings and theories, summarized in the documentary Room 237. But net of what you want to read behind Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece, the aura of The Shining continues to shine since May 23, 1980 was screened for the first time. In short, the morning continues to have gold in the mouth and in the party hall the notes of “Midnight, The Stars and You” still echo.







The disturbing final scene of The Shining

Jack Nicholson, the perfect protagonist deepening



Loading... Advertisements Best Jack Nicholson Movies Even for those with an unbridled imagination it is impossible to imagine any other actor other than Jack Nicholson wandering around the rooms of the Overlook Hotel with the baseball bat and the burgundy jacket. Kubrick had immediately thought of Nicholson. For the director, Jack was comparable to stars of the caliber of Spencer Tracy or James Cagney. In short, for Stanley, Nicholson had the X Factor, the talent to play those roles that require intelligence. Yet at the beginning the names of Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Robin Williams were also mentioned, all actors rejected by Stephen King. For the unmistakable gestures of Danny’s father, Kubrick asked Nicholson to remember all those homeless people who hang around and wave around the streets of New York cursing themselves. By admission of the director himself, the most difficult scene for Nicholson to shoot was meeting the barman Lloyd. The emotional flow of the character changes constantly. It was shot towards the end of the shoot and Nicholson constantly changing expression, with small gestures manages to make perceptible the tragedy of a shattered self.







Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) with his favorite bartender

Shelley Duvall, the ideal wife for The Shining deepening The Shining: Jim Carrey as Jack Nicholson Stanley Kubrick had seen all the films starring Shelley Duvall. She particularly enjoyed her performance in Robert Altman’s Three Women, which earned her the Cannes Award for Best Female Performance. The director of Duvall loved eccentricity, unpredictability, particular physiognomy. For the actress, the most difficult moment was that of the scene in which she faces Jack Nicholson on the stairs. It was difficult to maintain that tension and that degree of hysteria and according to Kubrick only two takes were really good.







Wendy Torrance (Shelley Duvall) terrified of her husband Jack

Danny, The Child with the Shining deepening



Doctor Sleep, the plot of the film About five thousand boys were interviewed to find the right interpreter. In the end there were five of them left. The interviews were done in Chicago, Denver and Cincinnati by Kubrick’s assistant Leon Vitali and his wife Kersti. Stanley chose these 3 cities because he wanted the child to have a cadence that was somewhere between Jack’s way of speaking and Shelley’s. Eventually Danny Lloyd was chosen. The boy was from a small town in Illinois, his father was a railroad engineer. Danny was five years old then and so by law he could only shoot for three hours a day. The choice turned out to be a good one and little Lloyd proved to be talented, alert and sensitive. He always knew all the lines by heart.







Danny Torrance (Danny Lloyd) writes “redrum”, which is killer English spelled backwards

The twins Grady and the other actors of the cast With their light blue dresses, white socks and black shoes, Lisa and Louise Bursn have become two icons of horror cinema. Their image has ended up on T-shirts, mugs and all kinds of merchandising. They were 12 at the time of filming. And despite the success, their film career ended early. Today, Lisa is a literature teacher, while Sister Luoise is a biologist. During breaks in production, the two girls played chess with Jack Nicholson. And chess was a constant in the filming of The Shining. Stanley Kubrick also often played along with Tony Burton, one of the actors whose part was cut in the European version of the film. Scatman Crothers was instead recommended to the director by Jack Nicholson. And it was good advice as the actor best portrayed the bluntness and simplicity of Hallorann’s character, even though Kubrick’s first choice was Slim Pickens. But after Dr. Strangelove’s experience, Slim had decided he would never shoot with Stanley again.