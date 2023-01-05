4 foods that always have to be in the food of the kings of Spain

Good nutrition and a strict diet is one of the things that has drawn the most attention from different media about the eating habits that are strictly followed in the Every Spanish Real. The queen consort, Letizia Ortiz is the one who is in charge of carrying out punctually food supervision that will be offered to her and her family, not only as part of the activities carried out in the Royal House, but also when they are away from it, at a special event.

It has not been a secret that the royal family follow a healthy eating style, focused on the Mediterranean diet, which is characterized by containing vegetables and fish. To this is added that both King Felipe and Queen Letizia pThey refer to organic, fresh and of course healthy foods.

Just like in every family, There are foods that are not allowed or that their intake is usually more restricted. According to some media, Princess Leonor and her sister, Infanta Sofía, are allowed to eat fried food made with potatoes and eggs only once a month, they can eat pasta twice a month, and red meat can be enjoyed in three meals a day. month. In the case of the heir to the throne, Princess Leonor is allowed to consume cake that does not contain sugar and is made with whole wheat flour.

The diet of the kings of Spain is focused on the Mediterranean diet. Photo: Pixabay

However, not everything is prohibited, because being public figures and with great social responsibility, food is something that cannot be ignored, which is why on the table of the Royal House there are some foods that cannot be missing for the enjoy the royals, these are some of them:

Vegetables. When following a Mediterranean diet, the presence of vegetables and fresh vegetables is essential for the strict diet, which must be consumed five times a day. Fish. A healthy diet rich in omega 3. Minestrone soup. It is a highly nutritious dish, a specialty of Italian cuisine, made with seasonal vegetables and can include pasta or rice. Fruit. Something that is certainly not lacking in the royal table is fresh and seasonal fruit.

It has already been mentioned in different media that it is the queen letizia who is often in charge of making food purchases, thus ensuring that they are one hundred percent organic, according to the website of Vanitatis, Some other products that Queen Letizia used to buy frequently are the nuts, rice and teas.