4 free games to disconnect the weekend without spending a euro

The return of classic games and simulators, among the offer of the weekend.

Today is Friday so, as the hours go by, the more you look at the clock. “How much is left to start the weekend?”, you ask yourself. Well, just a few hours! And nothing better than enjoying these days of rest with a few free games that you have available on PC and Xbox. And the truth is that we are talking about a collection of very different proposals.

A fishing simulator, two classics from the Atari days re-adapted to the present day and another simulator, this time a motorcycling simulator, are the four proposals that PC players through the Epic Games Store and Xbox, on Xbox Live Gold, can enjoy over the weekend.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Bet week for Atari classics from the Epic Games Store. The first is Black Widow: Recharged, and as its name suggests, it’s a modernized version of a vector arcade game in terms of graphics and gameplay where you take control of a black widow fighting to defend her spider web from invading insects. It has multiplayer.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Free Play Days continue on Xbox Live Gold, and this time they invite us to enjoy competitive bass fishing with Bassmaster Fishing 2022. It is a proposal rich in content, where users can decide to progress in a career mode or face other rivals through a complete multiplayer mode.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Also available to download for free in the Fortnite parent store we have Centipede: Recharged, the rescue of one of Atari’s great arcade classics. With 40 years behind him, Centipede proposed and continues to propose players to overcome waves of bugs to annihilate alone or in the company of a friend.

Type: Limited Time Trial

With RiMS Racing, players are invited to ride the most powerful motorcycles in the world and optimize their performance by changing parts and analyzing data in real time. This two-wheeler racing simulation video game will be available for free trial over the weekend with Xbox Live Gold.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we also have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass .

More about: Free Games and Free Weekend.