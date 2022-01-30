4 games already confirmed in February 2022 – Nerd4.life

January has now come to an end and Microsoft will soon announce the first delivery of Xbox Series X | S, One and PC games coming up on Xbox Game Pass next month. In the meantime we can already get an idea of ​​next month’s line-up, since 4 titles have already been confirmed for February 2022.

For the month of February, according to previous announcements from Microsoft and third parties, four games have already been officially confirmed, namely:

Dreamscaper – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One – February 3rd

– Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One – February 3rd Besiege: Console Edition – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One – February 10

– Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One – February 10 Edge of Eternity – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC – February 10th

– Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC – February 10th Total War: Warhammer 3 – PC – February 17

Xbox Game Pass

Dreamscaper is an action roguelike developed by Afeterburner Games that is based on a dream / wake cycle. At night, immersed in the protagonist’s subconscious, we will face nightmares in an ever-changing world, full of unique objects, skills and challenges. By day, however, we will explore the city of Redhaven, with the ability to interact with other characters and unlock permanent upgrades so you can face the next dream stronger than ever.

Besiege: Console Edition is, as the title suggests, the Xbox port of the game already on PC and includes practically the same content. It is a sieges simulator that allows us to try the typical medieval warfare practice by building various vehicles, vehicles and special equipment to unleash against various castles.

Edge of Eternity is a fantasy and sci-fi JRPG, centered on the story of Daryon and Selene and their mission based on finding a cure for the mysterious Corrosion that seems to destroy their universe. On PC it has been available since last year, achieving good success, despite the criticism received. February 4 marks its console debut, with the game set to be available for Game Pass at launch, including for PC.

Total War: Warhammer 3 finally it does not need much introduction, since it is the new strategic game of the successful Creative Assembly series, but if you want to know more we refer you to our tried in which we tested two of the new factions. The title will arrive on February 17, so it will probably be part of the second batch of games for Xbox Game Pass.

For the rest of the games arriving on Xbox and PC Game Pass arriving in the first half of next month we will have to wait for the official announcement from Microsoft, which will arrive barring surprises in the afternoon of Tuesday 1st February.