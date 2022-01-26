4 games are already confirmed for February on consoles and PCs

We are still waiting for a game from the January line-up, while Microsoft has not yet published the official post with the news of February, yet we already know a large list of games set to arrive in Xbox Game Pass next month.

There are four titles already confirmed for the month of February, all making their absolute debut on Microsoft platforms. Dreamscaper is an action roguelike with isometric view already available on PC and Nintendo Switch since last year, ready to appear for the first time on Xbox consoles. Besiege is a physics-based medieval building game, launched on PC in February 2020 and destined to become an exclusive Xbox console version Game Preview. Edge of Eternity, role-playing game inspired by Final Fantasy, will appear on consoles for the first time on February 10, while a week later it will be the turn of a novelty of great importance reserved for PC players, namely Total War: Warhammer III, the “cataclysmic conclusion” of the strategic trilogy curated by Creative Assembly.

Xbox and PC Game Pass | Games coming in February 2022 already known

Dreamscaper – February 3rd

Besiege – February 10th

Edge of Eternity – February 10th

Total War: Warhammer III – February 17 (PC Game Pass only)

We can certainly expect more games in addition to the ones already listed, but as a start it’s not bad at all. The announcement of the new February games for Xbox Game Pass will take place next week, in the meantime we remind you that tomorrow January 27 Taiko No Tatsujin Drum Master will be launched.