4 good reasons to eat honey: a precious ally against

Delicious and versatile, honey is also an essential food for health thanks to its properties. Here are 4 good reasons to eat it.

The honey it is a natural product made by bees, which take and transform the nectar of flowers. We have all tasted this sweet and delicious food at least once in our life, often used to replace sugar.

Rich in carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals and amino acids, honey is an essential food for our body thanks to its multiple properties. In fact, since ancient times, honey was used as a medicine capable of treating diseases and even according to current studies, it has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant and antitumor effects on our body.

It is also an excellent cough suppressant, and has even been tested to regenerate tissue if applied to a wound. But what perhaps almost nobody knows is that honey is also very useful to use against indigestion, and there are 4 good reasons to use it in this area.

The 4 good reasons to eat honey and fight indigestion

Honey’s first real digestive aid occurs in the work of the stomach. In fact, this food contains enzymes that can help the stomach break down food ingested, and therefore promotes digestion.

Another important aid is to succeed in clean the digestive tract thanks to its antibacterial properties, and also promotes the production of stomach mucus, protecting it from the action of gastric juices and thus avoiding heartburn.

The third reason honey helps counter indigestion is that fights reflux cough, linked to poor digestion. In fact, thanks to its emollient and decongestant action, honey is able to eliminate the problem thus helping the digestive tract.

The last important reason is that honey is a excellent ally of the immune system. Rich in vitamins, minerals and simple sugars, it is easily digestible and is an excellent defense against diseases of the digestive system.

The important thing, however, to keep in mind is that all the maximum properties of honey are exploited in its still raw form. Buy refined honey in fact, it will not give the same effect since the processes to which it is subjected often make it lose most of its nutritional values.