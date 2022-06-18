4 great futuristic science fiction movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and HBO Max

Every weekend I take the opportunity to review the catalog of the different platforms in search of films that may be of interest to you. Today I wanted to take advantage of the premiere of ‘Spiderhead’ and the arrival of a wonderful work by Ridley Scott in streaming to propose 4 great futuristic science fiction movies to see in NetflixAmazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max.

If you are lovers of this type, I remind you that we also have lists of 4 great space science fiction movies available for streaming and 4 great movies of the genre that unfairly failed on platforms. And if you prefer series, we also have another of 4 essential fantasy and science fiction series. And if you are looking for something more general, take a look at our review of the best Netflix movies of this 2022. Without further ado, Let’s go with today’s chosen ones.

‘Big Hero 6’





Address: Don Hall and Chris Williams. voice cast: Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Daniel Henney, TJ Miller, Jamie Chung, Damon Wayans Jr., Genesis Rodriguez, James Cromwell, Maya Rudolph, Alan Tudyk.

A film that mixes Marvel superheroes with Disney animation, resulting in a great adventure with enough claims to connect with all kinds of audiences. Of course, above all else, Baymax stands out, one of the most adorable characters that recent cinema has given us. In addition, the science fiction component is very well used, generally opting for a more realistic touch that fits very well, as do those details that bring its visual finish closer to the world of anime. One of the best Disney Classics.

‘Ex Machina’





Address: Alex Garland. Distribution: Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac, Sonoya Mizuno, Corey Johnson, Chelsea Li, Tiffany Pisani

A great example of a futuristic film that introduces this element more as a necessity for the creation of the story than because it wants to explore in depth the universe in which it is set, but different aspects of its technological advances, proposing a juicy reflection around the artificial intelligence thanks to Garland’s impeccable script. Visually amazing without sacrificing simplicity and with a great job by its protagonists, it is one of those works that are small in appearance but enormous in what they end up giving you.

‘Lobster’ (‘The Lobster’)





Address: Yorgos Lanthimos. Distribution: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Jessica Barden, Olivia Colman, Ashley Jensen, Ariane Labed, Angeliki Papoulia, John C. Reilly, Léa Seydoux, Michael Smiley, Ben Whishaw, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Rosanna Hoult, Heidi Ellen Love

If ‘Ex Machina’ leaves aside the society in which the story took place, precisely the opposite happens here, since the disturbing near future proposed by the director of ‘The Favorite’. Without giving up his extravagant style, here he proposes a dystopian society with the need to find a partner as the starting point for a fascinating work that embraces the absurd as soon as it embraces reflection, playing all the sticks it deems appropriate without any fear that that can throw her off balance. And often a share.

‘upgrade’

Address: Leigh Whannell. Distribution: Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Zara Michales, Michael Dorman, Benedict Hardie, Renee Lim, Brian Meegan, Nick Kici, Vivienne Greer, Nicholas Hope.

This second feature film from the director of ‘The Invisible Man’ takes us to a near future in which technology controls practically everything. The curious thing is that this futuristic element is actually used to tell an old-fashioned revenge story, thus using the best of both worlds to shape a forceful action film, even wild at times, which also makes use of an effective use of humour. It will soon become a cult movie if it isn’t already.

I hope some of you are interested. And do not hesitate to use the comments to make the recommendations that you think are appropriate and thus complement the selection that I have made. For my part, I point out that ‘Her’ (available on Amazon Prime Video and Filmin) and ‘Snowpiercer’ (you have it on Prime Video) were about to enter.