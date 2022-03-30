4 great movies to watch before they leave Amazon Prime Video at the end of March

Not long ago we offered you a review of 4 excellent feature films that were leaving Netflix at the end of the month, but it is not the only platform that is going to suffer significant drops in its catalog when March ends. Hence we wanted to do the same with a selection of 4 great movies that leave Amazon Prime Video in Spain when this month comes to an end.

I remember you that we also have a review of powerful erotic movies to watch on different platforms, epic movies available on streaming or amazing movies that you can also enjoy streaming, without forgetting our definitive list of the best movies of 2021 available on Amazon, which may be Some escaped you at the time.

The best movies that disappear from Amazon at the end of March 2022

Below you will find the four films that I personally have selected based on my personal criteria. In case you have already seen all of them or you are not convinced by any of them, I have added some alternative or complementary title in each of them. Without further ado, here we go:

‘Brokeback Mountain’





Direction: Ang Lee. Distribution: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Randy Quaid, Linda Cardellini, Anna Faris, Scott Michael Campbell, David Harbour, Kate Mara.

A magnificent romantic film with a purely dramatic approach to explore the exciting relationship that develops between Ennis and Jack, who deal with their feelings in almost opposite ways. All very well orchestrated by a ang lee that demonstrates the necessary sensitivity to handle a story of these characteristics, but let’s not forget either the very remarkable interpretations of Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. Incomprehensible that she was defeated at the Oscars for ‘Crash’.

As an alternative, I bring you another title of a romantic nature (although approached in a very unconventional way) that leaves Amazon at the end of the month and was also a contender for the Oscar for best film: ‘Lost in Translation’, the unforgettable feature film by sophia coppola with Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray.

‘Jurassic Park’ (‘Jurassic Park’)

Direction: Steve Spielberg. Distribution: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Ariana Richards, Joseph Mazzello, Wayne Knight, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Peck, Martin Ferrero, BD Wong, Miguel Sandoval, Gerald R. Molen

One of the most important popcorn movies in the history of cinema. steven spielberg managed to unleash an impressive craze for dinosaurs that was recently resurrected, although without the same intensity as it was in the 90s. A first-class show with that larger-than-life component that fewer and fewer movies know how to capture and that also continues to work wonder no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

as a complement It is worth noting that the first two sequels of the franchise also leave Amazon at the end of the month. I mean ‘The Lost World’ and ‘Jurassic Park III’.

‘robocop’





Direction: Paul Verhoven. Distribution: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Kurtwood Smith, Miguel Ferrer, Ronny Cox, Dan O’Herlihy, Robert DoQui, Paul McCrane, Ray Wise, Jesse D. Goins, Felton Perry, Del Zamora

dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven He had already begun to show what he was capable of in Hollywood with ‘The Lords of Steel’, but it was with the film that concerns us that he made it clear that he was going to take commercial cinema far beyond what we were used to. Here he offered us a violent and fascinating show that also paid the necessary attention to the story, also counting on a very well chosen cast.

If you already know the first one by heart, you might want to refresh one of its two sequels or the unfairly beaten remake starring Joel Kinnamann in 2014. All of them are also leaving Amazon at the end of the month.

‘A matter of time’ (‘About Time’)





Direction: RichardCurtis. Distribution: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Lydia Wilson, Lindsay Duncan, Richard Cordery, Joshua McGuire, Tom Hollander, Margot Robbie, Vanessa Kirby, Will Merrick, Tom Hughes

A wonderful romantic comedy that also brilliantly integrates the always interesting resource of time travel. In it love is explored from two different angles, on the one hand the charming romance that arises between the characters of Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdamsbut also beware of the outstanding plot that he shares with bill nightyhis father in fiction.

As a complement, I bring you another title with the participation of Curtis, since his was the script for ‘Notting Hill’, one of the most emblematic Hollywood romantic comedies of the 90s. Julia Roberts and Hugh grant lead this film that in April can no longer be seen on Amazon.