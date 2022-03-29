4 great movies to watch before they leave Netflix at the end of March

Every month a multitude of new features arrive on all streaming platforms, but there are also titles that leave their catalog without some customers even knowing about it. Today we are going to make a stop at 4 great movies leaving Netflix at the end of March in case you want to see them while you still have the opportunity to do so.

Apart from those four titles, you may want to take a look at the best Netflix movies so far in 2022, this review of 4 amazing science fiction movies available on the platform to this list of the most recommended series released by Netflix so far. throughout this year.

The best movies that disappear from Netflix at the end of March

Now I do give way to the 4 films that I have chosen among all the titles that leave Netflix at the end of the month -note, one of the 4 erotic films that I recommended a few days ago also disappears-, but also I have included at least one alternative to all of them so you have more to choose from. Without further ado, let’s go with them:

‘How to Train Your Dragon’





Direction: Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders. Cast (vocals): Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, TJ Miller, Kristen Wiig.

A splendid animated film that knows how to combine its funniest and most endearing side – is there anyone who wouldn’t want to adopt Toothless after seeing it? – with the need to offer an adventure with which to captivate the viewer. All this accompanied by an excellent gallery of characters and an unforgettable soundtrack that helps make it a unique work.

this time I bring you two other proposals who leave Netflix in case ‘How to train your dragon’ doesn’t motivate you. ‘Rise of the Guardians’ if you are looking for something that enhances the adventure more, while if you prefer something that focuses more on the comic, there you have ‘Kung Fu Panda’.

How to train your dragon review

‘The challenge’ (‘The Walk’)





Direction: Robert Zemeckis. Distribution: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley, Charlotte Le Bon, James Badge Dale, César Domboy, Clement Sibony, Benedict Samuel, Vittorio Rossi, Ben Schwartz, Steve Valentine, Mark Camacho

Adaptation of Philippe Petit’s incredible true story that had already served as the basis for the acclaimed documentary ‘Man on Wire’. Here I cannot argue that the best thing about the function is its final stretch, where Robert Zemeckis manages to shape a show as amazing as it is immersive that keeps you on your toes. Before it is clearly below, but beware, that does not mean that it is an entertaining adventure well captained by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

As an alternative that leaves Amazon at the end of the month and also inspired by facts I propose ‘Straight Outta Compton’, a visceral drama that deals with the rise and fall of NWA, making it attractive even for those who do not feel much interest in the type of music that they practiced

Review of ‘The Challenge’

‘The City of Stars (La La Land)’





Direction: Damien Chazelle. Distribution: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, JK Simmons, Finn Wittrock, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Jason Fuchs, Callie Hernandez, Trevor Lissauer, Phillip E. Walker, Hemky Wood, Kaye L. Morris, Lexie Contursi

A phenomenon at the time that ended up suffering a historic defeat at the Oscars. Everything starts as a colorful musical and then gets more complicated than necessary, offering a more bitter vision than some might expect from it, something to be expected considering the presence of Damian Chazelle. All in all, I think ‘Whiplash’ is still his best work.

Those who are looking for another romantic film that will soon leave Netflix will find a good alternative in ‘Pride and Prejudice’, the adaptation of the celebrated novel by Jane Austen starring Keira Knightley.

Review of ‘The City of Stars (La La Land)’

‘The Green Mile’ (‘The Green Mile’)

Direction: Frank Darabont. Distribution: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Doug Hutchison, Sam Rockwell, Barry Pepper, Jeffrey DeMunn, Michael Jeter, Bonnie Hunt, James Cromwell, Gary Sinise, Patricia Clarkson, Graham Greene.

Frank Darabont He had previously adapted another prison story from the mind of Stephen King in the excellent ‘Life imprisonment’ and here he once again demonstrated that few like him to put the books of the great writer into images. I already warned you that it has a very bulky duration, but it is one of those cases in which he simply needs it that way for no aspect of the function to suffer.

Until the last moment I had doubts about whether to recommend ‘Schindler’s List’ as an alternative or that ‘The Green Mile’ should occupy that place. In the end I have left for here the acclaimed drama that earned his first Oscar for steven spielbergbut do not think that it is to make her less.

Review of ‘The Green Mile’