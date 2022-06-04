4 Great Movies Unjustly Forgotten to Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max

The time has come to search the catalogs of streaming platforms again to make film recommendations. Today I opted for 4 great movies unjustly forgotten what will you find in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max. Be careful, in no case do I mean that they are unknown, but I do mean that for one reason or another -normally due to their improvable diffusion in Spain- they have been left aside when they should be works with much more fame.

Before getting into the matter, I remind you of other of our selections so that you have more variety, such as our list of the best Netflix movies in 2022, the 4 great science fiction movies that unfairly failed available in streaming, a review of powerful erotic cinema that you will find on platforms or, in case you are short on time, 4 very good and very short films. Without more to add, let’s go with today’s elections:

‘The Smoke Screen’ (‘Wag the Dog’)





Address: Barry Levinson. Distribution: Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Anne Heche, Woody Harrelson, William H. Macy, Denis Leary, Willie Nelson, Andrea Martin, Kirsten Dunst, George Gaynes, Suzie Plakson, Suzanne Cryer

An essential satire both on American politics and on Hollywood, which in its own way anticipated the scandal of bill clinton with Monica Lewinsky. Very funny when it is proposed but also with an effective bitter touch, it became a candidate for 2 Oscars, but soon ended up falling into oblivion, to the point that there is not even a blu-ray edition in the whole world. Incomprehensible, since in addition to being very good it has a great cast and a direct precedent from ‘Argo’.

‘The last night’ (’25th Hour’)

Address: Spike Lee. Distribution: Edward Norton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Barry Pepper, Rosario Dawson, Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Tony Siragusa, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Tony Devon, Misha Kuznetsov, Levan Uchaneishvili, Patrice O’Neal, Al Palagonia

Perhaps the best film of both Spike Lee as a director, and that he has some really good ones, like Edward Norton as an actor – that ‘Fight Club’ is a little better, but his performance in David Fincher’s film is not – is this excellent drama that portrays both the state of New York after the 9/11 attacks and the attempts of its protagonist for dealing with his demons before having to go to jail. Perhaps the fact of being from Disney, but a type of tape that the studio has long ago left aside has not helped its popularity to be what it should be.

‘Negotiator’ (‘The Negotiator’)





Address: F. Gary Gray. Distribution: Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey, David Morse, Ron Rifkin, John Spencer, JT Walsh, Siobhan Fallon, Paul Giamatti, Regina Taylor, Michael Cudlitz, Carlos Gomez, Tim Kelleher, Doug Spinuzza

An action thriller that relies more on its characters than on being more or less vibrant, counting as a great claim with two fashionable actors at that time, but who, unfortunately, proved not to have enough hook to lead a box office triumph . She barely saved the papers and was soon forgotten despite being a great hobby, well directed and with some very inspired Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spaceywho make their characters shine above the interest they have on paper.

‘Edge of Seventeen’





Address: Kelly Fremont. Distribution: Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Blake Jenner, Haley Lu Richardson, Laine MacNeil, Katie Stuart, Nesta Cooper, Alexander Calvert, Jena Skodje, Christian Michael Cooper, Hayden Szeto, Lina Renna, Kelsey Marsland-Anderson, Josh Simpson

A comedy aimed at adolescent audiences that flees from the worst common places and the most hackneyed excesses of this type of production. And that is achieved with a good script, a director who demonstrates with her first film that her next works must be closely followed and an impeccable cast, being the definitive confirmation of the talent of hailee steinfeld. Unfortunately, in Spain it had a poor distribution -it skipped theaters and arrived directly in physical format and only on DVD-, which is why I have considered it appropriate to include it in this selection.

Lastly, I would like to insist that I am aware that some of you will have well identified these films, but in no case was my intention to look for rarities, but rather to take the opportunity to vindicate them and Hopefully those who have them pending are encouraged to give them a try.