4 great science fiction movies that unfairly failed to see on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Filmin

That time of the week has come when we investigate the catalogs of streaming platforms to propose a selection of movies that you may like. Today the leading role falls on science fiction cinema, specifically in 4 titles that unfairly failed at the box office that you can recover in NetflixAmazon Prime Video, Disney+ and filmin.

I remind you that we also have a selection of the best science fiction movies of all time, another with the best of that genre of the past decade and another with great space science fiction movies. And if you prefer other genres, a review of great erotic cinema on platforms, another of essential comedies in streaming or a selection of very short and great films. Without more to add, Let’s go with today’s chosen ones.

‘Blade Runner 2049’

Direction: Denis Villeneuve. Distribution: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, Barkhad Abdi, David Dastmalchian, Hiam Abbass

After dazzling us with ‘The Arrival’, Denis Villeneuve He has not abandoned science fiction cinema again. Here he had an unbearable challenge trying to continue the story of the mythical film by Ridley Scott, but he came out quite successful, capturing the viewer with a story that was very indebted to the original -and without reaching its level- but that is not limited to be a replica However, it did not conquer the public -not even Villeneuve understands why it failed-, since it cost between 150 and 185 million dollars and only entered 259 million in theaters.

Review of ‘Blade Runner 2049’

‘Donnie Darko’





Direction: Richard Kelly. Distribution: Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Patrick Swayze, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell, Drew Barrymore, Holmes Osborne, Noah Wyle, Katharine Ross, Daveigh Chase, James Duval, Arthur Taxier, Stuart Stone, Seth Rogen, Ashley Tisdale

It’s not that it was especially expensive -it cost about 6 million dollars-, but it ended up crashing at the box office -it grossed 7 million worldwide-, which was surely helped by its release shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. All in all, it quickly became a cult film, since it is a fascinating work that knows how to play the card of confusion to keep us hypnotized.

‘Donnie Darko’ review

‘Children of men’





Direction: Alfonso Cuaron. Distribution: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Peter Mullan, Danny Huston, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Pam Ferris, Charlie Hunnam, Oana Pellea, Jacek Koman, Ed Westwick, Paul Sharma

One of the great jewels of science fiction cinema so far this century, in which Alfonso Cuaron He confirmed himself as an essential director, both to plunge us fully into that decadent future without children and through the masterful use of sequence shots. All this with a message without being overly didactic and with a great job of sharing it. Everything just fits… with the exception of the little interest that aroused among the public. And it is that it cost 76 million dollars, raising just 70 million.

Review of “Children of Men”

‘The treasure planet’ (‘Treasure Planet’)





Direction: Ron Clements and John Musker. Cast (vocals): Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Brian Murray, David Hyde Pierce, Martin Short, Roscoe Lee Browne, Emma Thompson, Michael Wincott, Laurie Metcalf, and Patrick McGoohan

Disney had several economic failures with its Animated Classics after the premiere of ‘Tarzán’. For my part, I think it was always unfair with this science fiction rereading of the classic book ‘The island of the treasure’. With a great sense of adventure, paying the necessary attention to the characters and a more than remarkable animation, the hit that hit the box office was a shame: it cost 140 million dollars and barely made 110 million during its time in the cinemas.

‘Treasure Planet’ review