4 habits that will help you stretch your money and make a profit

Taking care of our money is relevant to our lives in the present and the future, so having well-established habits will give us profits and peace of mind over time.

This is essential at a time when experts see instability in the world economy, with a strong tendency towards a recession. Added to this are layoffs in various industries and the brake on hiring in companies.

Before you worry too much, the ideal is that you learn to manage your money and be “aware” of any situation. In case nothing serious happens, your actions will improve your personal finances.

“With everything we have lived through in recent years, to this day, paying debts and recording how much we spend is not enough. While these are great habits, they still need to be put to good use for money. For this to happen and for us to generate more with what we have, we must implement effective methods, so that it works for us,” said Jimena Colín, head of trading at the Flink financial platform, in a statement.

These are the four actions that are important to take into account to manage our money and make a profit.

1. Clarity

And we are not referring to Menudo’s song. This emphasizes that you see how much you earn and how much you spend.

“A simple rule to apply in this case is 50/30/20. That is, 50% of your salary would have to cover the expenses that are mandatory, such as rent, food, transportation. 30% (you must) allocate it in those tastes that you deserve after having worked. 20%, save it or invest it, so that you generate more money with what you have left over, “says Colín.

2. Proper tools

Investing your money is a very smart decision, but you have to know how and what rules each platform or instrument has in order to have higher profits.

“If this is your first time putting your money to work, start with simple financial products. An example is Vifaru Casa de Bolsa, which you have access to through the Flink app. You can deposit from 10 pesos and start generating profits at a rate of approximately 6.5% per year (…). The more money you allocate, the more the profit will be, since with this type of product, they pay you just by having it in your account, “said Flink’s head of trading in the document.

3. Beware of scams

If you notice that a financial company or platform offers to double your money in a “jiffy”, do not deposit a single peso.

It is highly possible that it is a fraud, since legal and established companies do not make such claims. It would be impossible to obtain such amounts in a short time.

4. Don’t stop looking ahead

Starting the habit of saving and investing can be demotivating; you don’t see as many profits and you think that your money doesn’t “work” well.

However, this situation is normal and, over time, your resources “pay off”, in addition to having a better financial education, said the financial platform Flink.

