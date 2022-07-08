4 highlighters to illuminate your face

Like a magic highlighter, the highlighter adds bursts of light to the cheekbones, Cupid’s bow and the bridge of the nose.

Feeding

Why choose between make-up and care, when a product offers both? This liquid highlighter with a sheer finish can be used alone to catch the light, or mixed with a moisturizer to illuminate the whole face. In addition to its aesthetic qualities, it offers antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and sebum-regulating benefits, due to the green tea extract and vitamins C and E it contains.

Photogenic

Photographers are familiar with the divine light of the golden hour, just before sunset. This powder highlighter recreates the special radiance of this moment thanks to its silky golden pigments… and a few well-placed blending brush strokes. A nugget at a friendly price.

Mycological

A liquid highlighter that takes care of our skin. It hydrates it thanks to hyaluronic acid and extracts of reishi and snow mushrooms. It softens it with vegetable collagen. And, of course, he sublimates it with a very discreet pearly reflection.

Celestial

Singer Ariana Grande has followed in the footsteps of Rihanna and Selena Gomez by launching her line of cosmetics. The light and creamy powder of its highlighters melts like a charm under the fingers. Named after the planets and the solar star, the shades play with champagne and rose gold notes, except for a minty green for Earth and a lilac for Neptune (hello makeup à la Euphoria!) The plus: it can also be used as eye shadow.