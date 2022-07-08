Entertainment

4 highlighters to illuminate your face

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

Like a magic highlighter, the highlighter adds bursts of light to the cheekbones, Cupid’s bow and the bridge of the nose.

illuminator

Burt’s Bees the Luminizer Golden Hour Nourishing Highlighter, $16.99/13ml

Feeding

Why choose between make-up and care, when a product offers both? This liquid highlighter with a sheer finish can be used alone to catch the light, or mixed with a moisturizer to illuminate the whole face. In addition to its aesthetic qualities, it offers antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and sebum-regulating benefits, due to the green tea extract and vitamins C and E it contains.

More Than Glow Highlighter, Beyond Golden Glow, by Catrice, $7.99

Photogenic

Photographers are familiar with the divine light of the golden hour, just before sunset. This powder highlighter recreates the special radiance of this moment thanks to its silky golden pigments… and a few well-placed blending brush strokes. A nugget at a friendly price.

Milk Makeup Bionic Glow Liquid Highlighter, Virtual, $45/27ml

Mycological

A liquid highlighter that takes care of our skin. It hydrates it thanks to hyaluronic acid and extracts of reishi and snow mushrooms. It softens it with vegetable collagen. And, of course, he sublimates it with a very discreet pearly reflection.

Highlighter

Rem’s Interstellar Highlighter, Miss Venus Shade, $33

Celestial

Singer Ariana Grande has followed in the footsteps of Rihanna and Selena Gomez by launching her line of cosmetics. The light and creamy powder of its highlighters melts like a charm under the fingers. Named after the planets and the solar star, the shades play with champagne and rose gold notes, except for a minty green for Earth and a lilac for Neptune (hello makeup à la Euphoria!) The plus: it can also be used as eye shadow.

Let’s stay connected

Receive useful and relevant content every day of the week: delicious recipes, clever articles on practical life, in-depth reports on issues affecting women. All delivered to your inbox first thing in the morning!

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dua Lipa dresses as a bride to walk the streets of Paris

6 mins ago

Sam Tompkins at Montreux Jazz thanks to Bieber

8 mins ago

The Umbrella Academy: why Genesis Rodríguez did not believe that they would hire her | Netflix series nnda nnlt | FAME

18 mins ago

Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friends again? Inside The Fan Theory

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button