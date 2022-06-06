4 Inspiring Netflix Movies to Awaken the Strength Within You

Another week begins and nothing better than looking for a source of inspiration to help us achieve our goals. Inspiring movies help a lot, especially as they often tell life stories that are the same or even more difficult than ours. Whether to inspire you in the fight against a degenerative disease, against sadness and loneliness or even trying to boost your professional career, check out our list of 4 inspiring Netflix movies.

Fireproof (2008), Alex Kendrick



Fireproof (2008), Alex Kendrick (Credit: Netflix/Play)

At work, firefighter Caleb Holt is a professional who abides by all principles, one of which is never leaving a teammate behind in a dangerous situation. At home, with his wife Catherine, things are very different. Caleb is an absentee husband. After seven years of marriage, their relationship is coming to an end. Caleb’s father then asks him to start a 40-day experiment called “The Love Challenge” in an attempt to save their marriage.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ Fireproof

Invincible (2014), Angelina Jolie



Invincible (2014), Angelina Jolie (Credit: Netflix/Play)

Olympic athlete Louis Zamperini suffers a plane crash and falls into the sea during World War II. He spends 47 days in the ocean, and when he manages to find land, he is captured by the Japanese. The film is directed by none other than Angelina Jolie and is based on a true story that shows how far the human being can go in the search for survival, persistence and redemption.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ Invincible

The Big Short (2015), Adam McKay



The Big Short (2015), Adam McKay (Credit: Netflix/Play)

In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realizes that a number of real estate loans are at risk of default. He then decides to bet against the market by investing more than a billion dollars from his investors. His actions attract the attention of broker Jared Vennet, who sees the opportunity and starts to offer it to his clients. Together, these men make a fortune taking advantage of the American economic meltdown.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ The Big Short

The Boy Who Discovered the Wind (2019), Chiwetel Ejiofor



The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Credit: Netflix/Play)

Perhaps the most moving film on this list, “The Boy Who Found the Wind” tells the story of a boy from a poor family who had to drop out of school, as his father couldn’t afford to pay for his studies. Unable to study, he enjoyed long hours reading science books in the school library, which helped him to develop the first experiments with wind energy. With a message of overcoming and resistance, the plot reflects the reality of many geniuses today.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ The Boy Who Discovered the Wind