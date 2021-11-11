4 Italian regions pass into the red zone, only 3 remain green

According to the update of Thursday 11 November, of the Covid risk map of the ECDC Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche, Calabria and Bolzano pass into the red zone.

It worsens the situation slightly COVID-19 in Italy according to what emerges from the risk map drawn up byEcdc, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which classifies the areas at greater or lesser risk of spreading the Coronavirus. According to the update of today, Thursday 11 November, there are four regions that are colored red, indicating a high incidence of infections: it is Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche And Calabria, to which is added the autonomous province of Bolzano. Only three, on the other hand, remain in the green band, i.e. with a very low incidence while the rest is colored orange. As for the rest of Europe, the situation is good in Spain and Portugal, while the Eastern countries, such as Romania and Bulgaria, but also Greece, where dark red prevails, are still under observation. Here, in detail, what we know.

The situation of Italy on the EU map

Therefore, this week Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche, Calabria and the autonomous province of Bolzano pass in the red zone, where the highest national incidence is recorded. Three are in green, namely Molise, Sardinia And Valle d’Aosta, while the rest is colored orange. Remember that the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates the Covid risk map every week on Thursday based on data received up to the previous Tuesday with the restrictions to be imposed on the free movement of citizens in the EU.

The meaning of colors in the ECDC map

In the ECDC map they are colored with green Regions that have less than 25 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks: in addition, a positive rate of less than 4% is required. In Orange areas with less than 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants are included if the positivity rate is equal to or greater than 4%, or those between 25 and 150 cases with a rate of less than 4%. In Red there are the Regions that in the last 14 days have registered between 50 and 150 cases and a positivity rate of less than 4%, or those that have between 150 and 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Finally, they are found in dark red areas with more than 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

What happens in Europe

While the Covid situation in Western European countries appears to be under control, despite a slight deterioration shown by the ECDC map in Italy, Spain and France, the focus is on the countries ofEast, which are confirmed as the epicenter of the fourth wave of the pandemic. In dark red we find most of the Balkans, the Greece, there Romania and the Bulgaria, where there are also the lowest vaccination rates. According to the Agency’s Vaccine-Tracker, if the European average is 64.8% of the fully vaccinated population, this percentage is 22.7% in Bulgaria, 33.9% in Romania and in Croatia to 45%.